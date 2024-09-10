120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase

Liam Taylor, 35, was placed into the back of a police van due to his erratic behaviour where he uttered a vile racist slur towards officers.

By David McPhee
Liam Taylor leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Liam Taylor leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A suspected drink-driver who hit 120mph before ditching his car and fleeing from police has been banned from the roads.

Liam Taylor appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges committed on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

The 35-year-old was seen tearing along the busy road at high speed before his vehicle broke down and smoke began to pour from its engine.

Abandoning his car on a roundabout, Taylor then fled the scene on foot.

When he was eventually caught, slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol, he refused to take a breathalyser test.

Weaving in and out of other cars at high speed

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 8.45pm on April 20 2022, other motorists became aware of Taylor’s white Mercedes-Benz driving recklessly on the A96.

Witnesses saw Taylor’s car weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions while reaching speeds of 100mph.

Members of the public contacted the police due to the manner of his driving.

At around 9pm, Taylor’s vehicle was seen travelling at around 120mph overtook another motorist.

Soon afterwards a police motorcyclist saw Taylor’s vehicle “limp” onto the middle of a roundabout with smoke billowing from the bonnet.

The officer dismounted from his motorcycle and walked towards Taylor who, upon seeing him, exited his vehicle and ran off towards Blackhall Road, Inverurie.

‘Speech was slurred’

As other police officers arrived, an on-foot pursuit began until they caught Taylor in grassland, where he resisted arrest by tensing his arms and trying to break free.

“It was clear to the police that the accused was drunk as he smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred,” Ms Shaw said.

“He was placed in the back of a police van due to his unpredictable manner, with him shouting, swearing and kicking the van.

“He then began to make threats to the officers and stated that they were ‘keeping me in the cell like a f****** n-word.”

Once back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Taylor then refused to take part in a breath test.

In the dock, Taylor pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously and at excessive speed while under the influence of alcohol and a second charge of resisting arrest.

He also admitted one count of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering racist remarks and a final charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

‘Placed people at risk’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “accepts full responsibility for everything that was narrated by the Crown”.

“Mr Taylor takes responsibility for his actions, and he tells me this is very out of character for him,” she said.

“This offence occurred in 2022 and his last offence before this wasn’t for a number of years.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Taylor that the nature of the charges he faces “does him no credit”.

“You placed other people at risk and in my view there’s really no excuse for this,” she added.

Sheriff Wark disqualified Taylor, of Shore Street, Tain, for two years and fined him a total of £1,475.

