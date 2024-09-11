Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key

Linda McKenzie claims she thought the taser device was an attack alarm.

By David McPhee
The stun gun purchased by Linda McKenzie was disguised as a BMW key fob. Image: Shutterstock.
The stun gun purchased by Linda McKenzie was disguised as a BMW key fob. Image: Shutterstock.

A woman has avoided a lengthy prison sentence after she bought a stun gun disguised as a BMW key.

Linda McKenzie was caught red-handed when police went to her home and found the fake fob lying on her coffee table.

The 58-year-old claimed it was a personal attack alarm she bought from the online marketplace, however, an examination concluded it was a disguised stun gun.

Her lawyer, David Sutherland, claimed his client had bought it over fears for her personal safety.

Due to the “exceptional circumstances” of the case, McKenzie – who has spent nearly a year on remand over this offence – was handed a community order as an alternative to a prison sentence.

Stun gun was sitting on coffee table

It was stated that police had attended at an address in Fraser Court, Aberdeen, where they then received information that McKenzie had a taser device disguised as a BMW car key.

Officers soon spotted the overly large BMW key on open display on the coffee table.

Police seized the key fob and McKenzie was heard to make the spontaneous admission that “it was her personal attack alarm”.

When activated, one of the buttons on the BMW key emitted an arc of electricity from the base.

The device was then deactivated.

On February 11 2021, McKenzie was cautioned and charged accused in relation with the offence.

Appearing via video link, McKenzie pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an imitation firearm.

Usual five-year minimum sentence

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had been on remand following her arrest over the incident since November last year.

He added that McKenzie had bought the item due to concerns over her safety in relation to a man in her local area.

Sentencing McKenzie, Sheriff Andrew Miller told her that the charge she had pleaded guilty to ordinarily resulted in a minimum prison term of five years.

“But I accept that there are exceptional circumstances in this case,” he said.

“Mainly, that you were experiencing difficulty with a man who lived in the local area and it is accepted by the Crown that it was on the background of this difficulty that you purchased this item.

“It’s agreed that you thought you were buying an attack alarm but that you bought what is in effect a taser.

“Nonetheless, anyone who possesses items of this kind commits a serious offence and you kept it in your possession after you knew you were committing an offence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made McKenzie, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months.

