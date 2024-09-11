‘Confused’ man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Confused’ man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him

Connor Harrison started talking to the child while lurking outside Lumsden School one evening and quickly began acting strangely.

By Danny McKay
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.

A “confused” pervert led a 13-year-old boy into the woods in Aberdeenshire and sexually assaulted him.

Connor Harrison started talking to the child while lurking outside Lumsden School one evening and quickly began acting strangely.

The 28-year-old stared at the child’s groin and complimented his legs before leading him into a wooded area.

With the boy “frozen” in fear, Harrison then leaned in and stroked his thigh before they were interrupted and the teen managed to get away.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the child had gone out for a walk with friends shortly after 9pm on June 13 2023 but became separated from them.

As he walked near Lumsden Primary School, he spotted Harrison, who he did not know, standing next to a car within a layby and said hello.

Harrison said hello back and gestured for the child to come over.

‘I was confused. Sorry’

He did and the pair spoke to each other but did not share their names.

The child, apprehensive about the situation, took note of the vehicle’s number plate and texted it to himself.

Harrison told the boy that he was “bored”, that he’d been there “for a few hours” and that he’d “taken something which did not work”.

Ms Gunn told the court: “During the conversation, the complainer noticed the accused looking at him, staring at his groin area whilst stating that he liked his legs and they looked very nice.

“The complainer then started to record the incident on his phone, however then placed the phone in his pocket.

“The accused then started to lift up his own top, exposing his stomach and pointing at his belly button.”

This behaviour left the child feeling “creeped out and uncomfortable” and causing him to “freeze”.

But Harrison continued to talk to the boy, asking if he wanted to find a place to sit.

Ms Gunn said: “The accused then led the complainer into a nearby wooded area by grabbing the top of his left arm and walking in the direction of the woods.

‘I was scared he had a knife’

“The accused led the complainer into a clearing in the wooded area not far
from the layby.

“While walking there, the accused continued to pull up his own top, exposing his own stomach and touching his own legs, making the complainer feel nervous.”

When they reached the clearing, they stopped and Harrison “stroked” the 13-year-old’s left thigh.

Harrison asked his victim for his Instagram and, when he did not provide it, instead gave him his mobile number.

The frightened child saved the number and sent it to a friend.

Feeling scared, the boy “started to edge away” but Harrison “edged nearer to him”.

Fortunately, at that point, the boy’s friend, who had gone to look for him, found them.

The boy left with his friend and Harrison stayed silent.

When he got home, the child told his mother about what had happened and, a short time later, he received a text from Harrison.

The boy replied: “You were the one who took me down to the woods.”

Harrison, using a “sad face” emoji, responded: “I was confused. Sorry.”

The police were contacted and quickly traced and arrested Harrison.

Under caution, he told the police: “A male approached me at about 9.30pm.

“I was parked up in my car and he started asking how my day has gone and started a conversation.

‘I think it’s a bit of a mistake’

“We chatted for a while, but I was really on edge and anxious, unsure what was going on.

“I was scared he had a knife.

“The male asked me to go to the wooded area and then asked me to touch his legs. I did it.

“I felt very uncomfortable. Then another male appeared and both of them left.

“About half an hour later I got a message from the male asking what I was up to and saying it was the bird I met earlier.

“I told him that I was getting abused online, and he told me he was in the bath.

“I said I was sorry, because I thought I’d done something wrong.

“He said that he was going to block my number, and he did block it. I deleted all of the messages from my phone.

“I went into the wooded area because I knew there would be cameras that would see us from the primary school in case anything happened.”

On being cautioned and charged, Harrison replied: “I think it’s a bit of a mistake.”

Harrison, of Donside Road, Alford, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the child.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister told the court a psychiatric report “more than sets out the vulnerabilities of my client, Mr Harrison, and indeed his own diagnosis and his own mental health issues are explored at length in that”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Harrison to be supervised for 18 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for the same period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage - and more than 1,000 images
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed for bite attack on estranged wife
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Dangerous Highland serial rapist may never be freed from prison
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning 81-year-old dementia sufferer out of £18,000
The incident took place in woods near Lumsden School.
Inverness football coach who raped child jailed