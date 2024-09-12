Highland teacher clear of assaulting two disruptive pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland teacher clear of assaulting two disruptive pupils

The teenagers, now aged 14 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, were branded "neither credible nor reliable".

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Highland secondary school teacher who was accused of assaulting two disruptive pupils was cleared by a sheriff after they were branded “neither credible nor reliable”.

The teenagers, now aged 14 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been expelled after vandalising the teacher’s car when one of them smashed his windscreen in a fit of rage at being ticked off.

Niall Maclennan, from Lentran near Inverness, had denied pushing both boys on the body after confronting them for dodging class and the noise they were making in the corridor outside his room on February 1 this year.

Mr Maclennan’s school cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 54-year-old, who has an unblemished 24-year school record, was represented by John MacColl.

A fellow teacher, Gemma Mackinnon-Bell, was called as a defence witness and she told the court that she had also been the victim of a false assault allegation by one of the boys.

After hearing the evidence at Inverness Sheriff Court, Sheriff Nigel Cooke acquitted Mr Maclennan telling him: “I imagine this has been weighing on you for many months.

“The Crown have to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, but I didn’t find the boys’ evidence credible or reliable and therefore I find you not guilty.”

