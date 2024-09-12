Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack

David Macgregor ignited a flare and put it through a letterbox at the property in Wick while his victim was asleep.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
A man was jailed for 11 years today after trying to murder a sleeping woman in a fire attack at an address in the Highlands.

David Macgregor ignited a flare and put it through a letterbox at the property in Wick while the woman was asleep.

A judge told Macgregor , 46, that fortunately the victim’s smoke and fire alarm at the upstairs flat was activated and she got out.

Judge Norman McFadyen said Macgregor had committed the crime “during the hours when any inhabitant would be expected to be asleep”.

He told Macgregor that attempted murder was always a serious crime and added: “This was a shockingly deliberate act.”

Macgregor, formerly of Coach Road, Wick, had earlier denied attempting to murder the woman during a trial but was convicted of the offence.

He wilfully set fire to the property at Bremners Walk, Wick, on May 3 2021 by lighting the flare and putting it through the letterbox while the victim was sleeping.

Extensive criminal record

He carried out the murder bid after he was freed on bail at Wick Sheriff Court months earlier on December 7 in 2020.

The court heard that Macgregor has an extensive record of offending, but the judge told him: “This is by far the most serious offence.”

Defence counsel Colin Neilson said that Macgregor’s record appeared to reflect drug abuse but there were no prior convictions for violence and added: “This offence would appear to be out of character.”

He said Macgregor continued to deny the attempted murder and said: “Notwithstanding his denial it would appear he recognises the seriousness of the offence and how awful it would have been for the complainer.”

The defence counsel said: “It is clearly an extremely serious matter with potentially far, far graver consequences than resulted.”

He added: “Clearly a prison sentence is inevitable.”

