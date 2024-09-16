Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl

Peter Fenton, 68, denied the charges of sexually abusing a child at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but was found guilty by a jury.

By David McPhee
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeenshire pensioner who repeatedly sexually abused a young girl has been jailed.

Peter Fenton, 68, was found guilty of sexually touching the child over a three-year period following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in July of this year.

Fenton, who denied the charges, was found guilty by a jury of 11 women and four men after more than three hours of deliberation.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Fenton for 15 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Girl came forward to police

Giving evidence via video, the girl told the court how Fenton’s actions toward her had escalated until one day she fought back by shouting and screaming at him.

She then took the brave decision to report Fenton to the police.

Jurors heard how the girl, now a teenager, had kept the abuse quiet for years until one day he placed his hands inside her lower clothing and touched her private parts.

She said what Fenton did had made her feel “weird and confused”.

Giving evidence, the girl’s mum told fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson that her daughter called her on January 4 last year “screaming” that Fenton had touched her.

“She was hysterical,” the woman said.

Later, when her mum quizzed her about it, the true nature of Fenton’s abuse was revealed.

“I asked if that’s the only time it had ever happened and she said that it was the only time he had ever touched skin,” the mum said through tears.

“She wasn’t upset. She wasn’t angry. She was just numb.”

The woman said her daughter thought for a few days about what to do before deciding to contact the police.

“She said she wanted to call the police about it as it was the right thing to do,” her mum said.

Peter Fenton during an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff jails pensioner

Following a three-day trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty by majority to one charge that Fenton sexually assaulted the child by touching her private parts between March 2020 and January 2023.

He was also convicted by majority verdict of observing the child whilst she was in the shower on various occasions.

Sentencing Fenton, Sheriff McLaughlin jailed him for 15 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach his victim for five years.

She also placed Fenton, of Fyvie, on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

