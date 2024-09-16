Laughing Aberdeen yob flooded flats ‘to make slip ‘n’ slide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Laughing Aberdeen yob flooded flats ‘to make slip ‘n’ slide’

Jamie Wallace, 19, blocked his bath with a latex glove and ripped up the bathroom's waterproof flooring.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A laughing yob who flooded his flat – and the one below him – told police officers he wanted to make a “slip ‘n’ slide”.

Jamie Wallace, 19, blocked his bath with a latex glove and ripped up the bathroom’s waterproof flooring.

The overflowing water saturated the wooden floor underneath the tiles and formed huge pools in the hallway, quickly dripping through the ceiling of the flat below.

Both flats in the accommodation for vulnerable young people on Urquhart Road had to be vacated because of the extensive water damage.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that around 5.20pm on September 23 2023, Wallace was seen to enter a communal bathroom at the block.

Sounds of a “disturbance” were then heard and, once Wallace left, staff investigated and found significant damage and mess.

‘Getting lifted for a bit of water’

One of the toilets had been damaged and he had also thrown bleach and Fairy liquid over the floor, bathroom furniture and even the ceiling.

When staff went up to confront Wallace about the damage, they noticed there was a “significant amount of steam” within his flat, as well as the sound of water running and the smell of detergent.

Ms Shaw told the court: “The member of the public who lives below the accused had fresh wet patches on his ceiling that were dripping, indicating a leak coming from the accused’s flat.”

Staff suspected Wallace was deliberately flooding the property but he refused to let them inside and could be heard laughing behind the door.

Police were called and officers gained entry to the flat to find the hallway flooded with “large pools of water”.

Water-resistant floor tiles in the bathroom had been ripped up, exposing wood underneath which appeared soaking and saturated with water.

The plughole in the bath had been blocked with blue latex gloves.

Wallace provided various “inconsistent” explanations to the officers.

First, he told them he had forgotten the bath was running, then he claimed he had slipped and fallen, causing the water to splash out of the bath.

Finally, Wallace said he “wanted to make a slip ‘n’ slide”.

Malicious mischief

He continued to laugh throughout the interaction and asked if he was “getting lifted for a bit of water”.

Due to the flooding, both Wallace and his downstairs neighbour had to be rehoused.

Wallace, whose address was given as Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischief over the matter.

He also admitted separate charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shoplifting, threatening a shop worker, and breaching a bail condition.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client’s behaviour had been “unpleasant and antisocial”.

He explained that Wallace had difficulty understanding the consequences of his actions before he acted.

Dealing with all the cases together, Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Wallace a total of £1,690.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man told security guard he'd set his dog on him after cycling through Union…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after brandishing knife in Inverness street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Restaurant boss followed and assaulted woman in city centre
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man claimed he had gun, told shop staff: 'I will shoot you all'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man and woman who committed Dyce knife attack avoid prison sentence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Speeding driver who killed Dufftown pensioner gets driving ban lifted early
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Heart transplant can't save Aberdeen child rapist from prison
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Caithness pensioner jailed for sex assault on young teen