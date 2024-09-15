Man told security guard he’d set his dog on him after cycling through Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man told security guard he’d set his dog on him after cycling through Union Square

Andrew Reid, 31, also used offensive language and homophobic slurs as he threatened a worker at the city centre shopping mall.

By David McPhee
Andrew Reid admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A 31-year-old man threatened to set his dog on a Union Square security guard after he was told to stop riding his bike through the busy Aberdeen shopping centre.

Andrew Reid appeared in the dock at the city’s sheriff court where he admitted letting forth a volley of threatening and homophobic abuse towards a member of staff at the mall.

Reid, who has a long record of previous convictions, was told to get off his bike after he was seen riding through crowds of lunchtime shoppers.

He then threatened to get his dog to bite the security guard before appearing to challenge him to a fight.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Reids actions as “vile and disgusting”.

‘My dog will bite you’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 12.30pm on March 24 this year the security guard was carrying out a general patrol of Union Square when he saw Reid riding his bike in the shopping centre.

The security guard approached Reid and told him to get off his bike, which he did.

As he led Reid towards the exit, he reacted angrily and began calling the man offensive and homophobic names.

Reid then stood close to the security guard and stated: “I walk through here with my dog every day, if you give me attitude my dog will bite you.

“Why don’t you take your camera off?” Reid said, goading the man, adding: “Walk around the corner and see what happens, you f****** dafty.”

He then uttered one further homophobic slur before leaving the shopping centre.

In the dock, Reid pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff tells accused to reflect on his behaviour

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client “doesn’t actually remember this as it was at a time when he was abusing both drink and drugs”.

“Mr Reid reacted towards this man in a very immature way and for that he apologises,” the solicitor said.

“He now seems to have sorted some of his issues out and is in a better place now.”

Sheriff Johnston told Reid that he had “quite a long schedule of previous convictions”.

She added: “I’m of the view that this type of vile and disgusting abuse to a man who was just doing his job has to be punished in some way.”

The sheriff made Reid, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

“You can use this time to reflect on your behaviour,” Sheriff Johnston told him.

