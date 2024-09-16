Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register

Stuart Kennedy - aka Sergeant Eros - failed to disclose to police that he had a new passport.

By David McPhee
Stripper Stuart Kennedy ran away from our reporter outside court following his sentencing. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Stripper Stuart Kennedy ran away from our reporter outside court following his sentencing. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

An Aberdeen stripper who was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during a hen party is back in court after he failed to tell police about a new passport.

Stuart Kennedy – also known professionally as Sergeant Eros – was placed on the sex offenders register after he was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman at a performance in the Aberdeen city centre venue The Cellar in May 2022.

Following the outcome of the trial, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Kennedy appeared at a police station to be made subject to the sex offenders register, taking his old passport with him.

However, Kennedy breached his sex offenders notification requirements by neglecting to inform the police of the existence of his new UK passport.

His solicitor told the court that his client wasn’t aware he had to disclose his new passport and surrender his old one – but now knows he was “very much mistaken about that”.

Accused went to police station

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that last year Kennedy was convicted of an offence that required him to be made subject to the notification requirements.

He attended Marischal College Police Station and took his old passport along as proof of his identification.

Police later received information that Kennedy had received a new passport and had not declared it to police.

In the dock, Kennedy admitted one charge of failing to notify the police within three days that he had a new passport, and therefore breaching the notification requirement without an excuse.

‘No malice intended’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client had “initially done everything that was required of him”.

“He wasn’t able to locate his new passport, so he brought the expired passport.

“Mr Kennedy did locate the valid passport and what he should have done was take that in and surrender the old one.

“He thought the details would be same on both passports – but he was very much mistaken about that.

“There was no malice intended.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Kennedy that she accepted his explanation but added that he “now knows what happens when you do not comply with the notification requirements”.

She fined Kennedy, Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £320.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Laughing Aberdeen yob flooded flats 'to make slip 'n' slide'
Andrew Reid admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told security guard he'd set his dog on him after cycling through Union…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
The new Inverness Justice Centre. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Man jailed after brandishing knife in Inverness street
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Former Aberdeen Trades Union Council social club in the Adelphi . Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/08/2022
Restaurant boss followed and assaulted woman in city centre
Stephen Dick
Man claimed he had gun, told shop staff: 'I will shoot you all'
Jordan Argo was the first to attack the man with the knife before Leah Mackenzie stabbed him in the stomach outside the property in Dyce.
Man and woman who committed Dyce knife attack avoid prison sentence
Tuesday 18th April 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland. A young driver has today admitted causing the death of a pensioner by driving dangerously at excessive speeds while overtaking another vehicle on the approach to a bend on a country road. James Hilton, 24, who also has a previous conviction for speeding, was driving too close to his friend's vehicle travelling in front of him shortly before the crash happened on the A920 road. While following the other car, he overtook another vehicle driving straight into the path of Patrick Pirie who was travelling home from a farmers mart in Huntly at the time of the tragedy on March 7, 2015. The two cars collided head on and Mr Pirie's vehicle was seen raised off the ground due to the impact. The retired farmer was rushed to hospital where he died a short time afterwards. Pictured: James Hilton, 24 outside the high court in Aberdeen. (Photo: Newsline Media)
Speeding driver who killed Dufftown pensioner gets driving ban lifted early