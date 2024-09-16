Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register

An Aberdeen stripper who was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during a hen party is back in court after he failed to tell police about a new passport.

Stuart Kennedy – also known professionally as Sergeant Eros – was placed on the sex offenders register after he was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman at a performance in the Aberdeen city centre venue The Cellar in May 2022.

Following the outcome of the trial, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Kennedy appeared at a police station to be made subject to the sex offenders register, taking his old passport with him.

However, Kennedy breached his sex offenders notification requirements by neglecting to inform the police of the existence of his new UK passport.

His solicitor told the court that his client wasn’t aware he had to disclose his new passport and surrender his old one – but now knows he was “very much mistaken about that”.

Accused went to police station

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that last year Kennedy was convicted of an offence that required him to be made subject to the notification requirements.

He attended Marischal College Police Station and took his old passport along as proof of his identification.

Police later received information that Kennedy had received a new passport and had not declared it to police.

In the dock, Kennedy admitted one charge of failing to notify the police within three days that he had a new passport, and therefore breaching the notification requirement without an excuse.

‘No malice intended’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client had “initially done everything that was required of him”.

“He wasn’t able to locate his new passport, so he brought the expired passport.

“Mr Kennedy did locate the valid passport and what he should have done was take that in and surrender the old one.

“He thought the details would be same on both passports – but he was very much mistaken about that.

“There was no malice intended.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Kennedy that she accepted his explanation but added that he “now knows what happens when you do not comply with the notification requirements”.

She fined Kennedy, Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £320.

