Teen could be caged over serious assault – unless he moves out of mum’s house

A teen who knocked a man unconscious and then stamped on his head has been given four weeks to move out of his mum’s house to avoid being sent to custody.

Taylor Rooney knocked the male, who had instigated the confrontation, unconscious on St Nicholas Street in the city centre.

The 19-year-old then continued the attack while his victim lay motionless on the ground.

Now, a sheriff has warned the teenager faces either a custodial sentence or a community payback order with unpaid work and a tag and curfew.

But with Rooney’s mum’s house not suitable for the tagging order, he’s been given a month to make good on plans to move out or he could be likely to be sentenced to custody.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 8pm on September 24 last year.

Rooney and a group of others were on St Nicholas Street when they approached by the male who tried to “goad” him into a fight.

Victim immediately knocked unconscious

Rooney reacted by throwing a bag at the man, hitting him and knocking him to the ground.

Ms Shaw said: “He thereafter runs up and kicks him to the head using his right foot and punches him to the face.

“The complainer was immediately knocked unconscious as a result of this.

“The accused then attempted to drag the complainer by his shirt and kicked him a further two times to his head.”

Rooney was ushered away by others but returned and kicked his victim again and stamped on his head.

When police arrived they found the male lying on the ground unconscious with blood coming from his nose.

He eventually regained consciousness but refused medical attention.

CCTV footage

Officers noted bruising and swelling to his cheek and forehead.

Rooney, of Monteith Avenue, Stirling, pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

Defence agent Marcell Horvath told the court the complainer had been causing a nuisance in the city centre and had been in an altercation with a group of younger females earlier.

He said the man then approached Rooney and his friends, initially asking for a cigarette and then asking if they wanted to fight him.

Mr Horvath said his client had seen the CCTV footage of the incident and was “embarrassed, as he should be”.

The lawyer said Rooney had been going through difficulties emotionally following the break-up of a relationship which resulted in him moving back in with his mother.

The court heard Rooney’s mother’s address was not deemed suitable for an electronic tagging order, and that Rooney had previously been unable to do unpaid work for mental health reasons.

Sheriff Ian Wallace warned: “This is either custody or a high-tariff community payback order and restriction of liberty order.”

He deferred sentence on Rooney to allow him to complete a planned move to the Falkirk area and for confirmation he is now fit to do unpaid work.

