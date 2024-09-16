Aberdeen men jailed after targeting alleged sex crime victim in fire attack

Four thugs – including two from Aberdeen – have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years after they were recruited to carry out revenge fire attacks on an alleged sex crime victim and her family.

Stephen Barry, 32, and Ty Hyland, 21, were part of a gang that struck after the mum made serious physical and sexual accusations against a man.

The Aberdeen pair, along with Lewis Yates, 25, and Brandon Philips, 21, were sentenced today at the High Court in Glasgow.

The woman and her relatives were each targeted twice in two days in November 2022 at their homes in Midlothian.

She cowered for safety with her terrified children following one of the attacks unable to escape with her front door alight.

No one was luckily hurt after what happened.

The culprits were traced after a police probe into the attacks.

The four had admitted their guilt at hearing in late July.

Firestarters’ sentences

Yates got the biggest jail term – a total of seven years and two months.

He will also be supervised for two years on his release.

Barry was locked up for six-and-a-half years and Hyland four-and-a-half.

Phillips – who was wearing an electronic tag at the time he was involved – was sentenced to three years.

The woman had been in relationship with a man until she reported him to the police. Neither can be identified for legal reasons.

He still, however, continued to hound his now ex and her family.

The first attack occurred in the early hours of November 10 2022. The woman and her children were awoken by sound of a fire alarm.

Three rescued from smoke-filled flat

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC: “She observed smoke in the hall…and that her front door was on fire. The flames were beginning to come underneath the door and onto the carpet.”

The mum immediately dialled 999 and ushered her hysterical children into the kitchen for safety.

Miss Glancy: “They all sat at the open window having no means to escape at that time.”

Fire crews arrived and found the door badly damaged, but luckily the blaze appeared to have burned out.

The trio were rescued from the smoke-filled flat.

A strong smell of an “accelerant” was detected leading to suspicion the fire was deliberate.

It then emerged the woman’s parents sister and parents had also been targeted at their home nearby.

Aberdeen man caught on Ring doorbell

There was no blaze, but the internal door mat had been soaked in what was thought to be paint thinner.

Ring doorbell footage had captured Hyland at the scene.

It was later found Barry and Hyland had travelled in a red Citreon from Aberdeen to carry out the crimes.

The court heard the woman and her family were targeted again just two days later.

A witness clocked one of the gang setting fire to the mum’s front door with an accomplice appearing to film it on a mobile phone.

The pair – who had their faces covered – then fled the scene. No one was fortunately inside at the time.

Around 10 minutes later, balaclava-clad men were spotted at the parents’ home clutching large glass bottles.

Miss Glancy: “A witness went to look at the front door of the property having been aware of the previous incident on November 10.

“The door was fire damaged.”

Incriminating texts found

The property was empty at the time of the crime.

The men were seen escaping in a small red car. The vehicle was stopped by police later that afternoon.

Miss Glancy: “Officers were able to smell a strong accelerant coming from within.”

Barry was driving – his trainers were found to have petrol on them. Philips was also in the car.

Their mobile phones were seized which held “incriminating texts”.

Miss Glancy: “They showed contact with Yeats and pre-planning of the crimes.

“One phone showed the commission of (second incident at the mum’s house) as it happened.

“Philips squirts accelerant over the door and sets fire to it while also doing the same to the rubber glove that he had been wearing.”

Video evidence required

A phone and sim card used by Yeats was found in his prison cell on November 22 2022.

It was discovered he had been in contact with Hyland as well.

Miss Glancy said further investigation revealed all four had been in contact with the man accused by the mum.

She stated: “There were text discussions about the events and prospective payments.

“In respect of the incidents on November 12, how video evidence showing the acts being carried out was required before this individual would pay for what was done to the woman and her family.”

Yeats and Barry each pled guilty to three charges of wilful fire-raising and a breach of the peace.

Philips admitted to being involved in two of the attacks.

Hyland pled guilty to one wilful fire-raising and a breach of the peace.

Indefinite non-harassment orders

Yates’s lawyer Lorenzo Alonzi stated the thug claimed to have been “mislead” as to the background to the crimes. He was said to be “horrified” when he later learned women and children had been involved.

Barry’s KC Iain McSporran described him taking part as “utter madness”.

Sarah Livingstone, defending Phillips, said he got involved “at the eleventh hour and for money”.

Hyland’s advocate Neil Shand said his memory of the offences were “limited” and that he claimed not to know if he had been paid or not.

Sentencing, Lady Hood told the four: “The victims were left feeling unsafe in their own homes – the very place that they ought to feel safe.”

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning them from approaching or contacting the woman and her family for an indefinite period.