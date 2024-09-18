Sheriff’s warning to thug who punched woman: ‘You are begging for a prison sentence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff’s warning to thug who punched woman: ‘You are begging for a prison sentence’

Shane Donnellan had fallen out with the woman and had gone round to her house in Kemnay on the eve of his birthday while under the influence of alcohol.

By Dale Haslam
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man pinned his ex-partner to the wall by her throat in a row over a dog.

Shane Donnellan had fallen out with the woman and had gone around to her house in Kemnay on the eve of his birthday.

When he arrived, he found several people in the kitchen and asked her about the dog – before then punched her in the head.

As others tried to pull the 31-year-old thug off the woman, he grabbed the woman by the neck and pinned her to a wall.

Police attended and arrested Donnellan.

He appeared in court later and was ordered not to go into the property where he attacked the woman.

But he ignored the order within two days.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said he was not impressed by Donnellan’s behaviour.

The sheriff told him bluntly: “It seems to me you are begging for a prison sentence.”

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said: “At around 8.45pm on July 7 this year, there were several people in the kitchen of the property at the locus.

‘He punched her in the head’

“The accused entered and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“He was irate and he requested that he be able to get his dog back.

“In an attempt to deescalate the situation, the complainer said he could take the dog and leave.

“As she said this, he punched her in the head.

“Two others intervened and asked the accused to leave the property but he refused.

“He grabbed the complainer by the throat and pushed her against the wall.”

Donnellan was told by a court sheriff on July 17 not to go into the property and not see the victim – but he defied that.

Ms Coakley said: “At about 7.20pm on July 19, the accused had agreed to meet the complainer outside, at a distance, to discuss the exchange of the dog.

“The accused began to argue with her and entered the property in an attempt to get the dog.”

‘This is well worthy of a prison sentence’

The court heard how Donnellan left but then “barged in” to the property again and grabbed the dog, before police were called.

Donnellan, of Paradise Road, Kemnay, admitted assault and breach of a bail condition.

He denied a charge of spitting on an a police officer and his not-guilty plea was accepted by the Crown.

A report was written about Donnellan’s approach to his offending – and Sheriff Grant-Hutchison criticised Donnellan’s input into the report.

The report recommended that Donnellan be given support outside of prison.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison said: “But he doesn’t seem to think so.

“The offence is well worthy of a prison sentence.”

For the breach-of-bail charge, Sheriff Grant-Hutchison made Donnellan subject of a two-year community punishment order.

He also ordered Donnellan to enrol on the Caledonian Programme for domestic-abuse offenders.

We reported last week that 10 people fall victim to domestic abuse across Grampian, the Highlands and Islands every day.

The sheriff also reserved sentencing for the assault charge until January 16 and said he would consider the progress Donnellan makes in the mean time.

“This gentleman has a very good incentive to avoid jail,” said the sheriff added.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for Hollywood con artist who fleeced her own family
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban - for exactly the same offence, on the…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Inverness serial domestic abuser jailed for 34 months
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sex offender jailed after trying to hide phone sex line history
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man accused of Starbucks sex act claims he had 'fungal rash'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen could be caged over serious assault - unless he moves out of mum's…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen men jailed after targeting alleged sex crime victim in fire attack
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fyvie pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment