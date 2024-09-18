‘Do you want to dance?’: Yob hit pal with metal bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Do you want to dance?’: Yob hit pal with metal bar

Terry Whyte had been on an eight-hour drink and drugs binge when he carried out the assault.

By Danny McKay
Terry Whyte leaving court on previous date. Image: DC Thomson
Terry Whyte leaving court on previous date. Image: DC Thomson

A topless thug armed with a dumbbell bar asked his friend if he wanted “to dance” before hitting him on the neck.

Terry Whyte had been on a drink and drug binge for almost eight hours after going round to his friend’s house to watch TV.

As his level of intoxication grew, the 37-year-old fell out with his friend, who briefly left the address because of Whyte’s behaviour.

But when he returned, Whyte was ready and waiting – top removed, metal bar in hand – and struck him to the side of his neck.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on February 7 2022.

She said: “Around 4pm the accused went to the locus to consume alcohol and watch TV with the complainer.

“Around 11.50pm the complainer had left due to the accused’s behaviour and returned 20 minutes later.

“When he returned he observed the accused had taken his T-shirt off and had a dumbbell pole in his hand.

“The accused stated ‘do you want to dance?’ and hit the complainer to the right side of his neck just below the ear.”

The blow left the male with reddening and a minor abrasion.

Whyte “fled” the address and contacted the police.

Positive reports

Officers attended and traced Whyte, who made a voluntary admission that he had taken the pole and hit the complainer “due to an argument they had”.

Whyte, of Faithlie Street, Fraserburgh, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “We’re dealing with a case here where they’re both under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

He added that his client was making efforts to free himself of drugs.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Whyte: “I’m pleased to see the reports are very positive and you’ve been working very well towards resolving the issues you face and not committing any further offences.”

She admonished Whyte, meaning the conviction goes on his record but he does not face any further punishment.

