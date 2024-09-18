Spurned Fort William boyfriend’s stalking campaign after bad break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spurned Fort William boyfriend’s stalking campaign after bad break-up

Mark Curtis refused to accept his relationship was over and started harassing his ex the very next day.

By David Love
Mark Curtis stalked a former partner. Image: Facebook
Mark Curtis stalked a former partner.

The end of a seven-month relationship sparked a sinister 10-week campaign of stalking by a spurned boyfriend.

Mark Curtis, from Fort William, learned of the break-up on June 30 last year but refused to accept it was over and started harassing his ex the very next day.

Curtis, 30, turned up at the woman’s home and was told by her parents that he was not welcome.

However the following day he secretly placed his van keys under a stone at the back door as an excuse to speak to her about retrieving them, scaring her even further.

He followed that with numerous phone calls from unknown numbers to the woman and her mother at their home and place of work.

Late night unwanted visits

Emails expressing the scaffolder’s love for his ex were also sent, he was seen in her street and once appeared at her door with a shinty stick before repeatedly banging on the window for around two minutes.

His uninvited behaviour continued with Curtis frequently turning up at her door and garden, including late at night when he was seen wearing a black hoodie.

The woman contacted the police, the court was told, and Curtis was traced and arrested.

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on July 24 2023 and was bailed with a special condition not to contact the woman.

But Curtis persisted with further calls and messages using No Caller ID or an assumed name.

‘It’s a set-up’

Sheriff Sara Matheson was told this further alarmed the woman, who showed the messages to her mother, who again informed the police.

Curtis, of Kennedy Road, was arrested on September 12 and he claimed to police: “It’s a set-up.”

He previously admitted a charge of stalking at Inverness Sheriff Court and a breach of bail and a background report was called for.

Social workers recommended a community payback order with unpaid work and Sheriff Matheson sentenced him to carry out 210 hours.

She also imposed a two-year-long non-harassment order.

