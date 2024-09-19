Man to go on trial accused of domestic abuse and assault of four dogs

A man who allegedly threatened to kill her former partner is also accused of attacking four dogs and causing them to suffer.

Pawel Lukaszewicz, 37, is due to go on trial facing a series of charges he threatened the woman with violence, was physically violent, monitored her movements and trapped her arm in a door.

It is further alleged Lukaszewicz repeatedly kicked their four dogs to the head and body, causing them unnecessary suffering.

He denies all the charges against him.

Alleged threats to kill woman

One charge states that between June 1 2018 and March 31 2019, Lukaszewicz behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards his former partner by threatening to assault her, throw household objects at walls and shout and swear at her.

It is further claimed that Lukaszewicz threatened to kill the woman at an address near George Street, Aberdeen.

Another charge states that Lukaszewicz engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman between April 1 2019 and October 16 2023 at addresses across the city.

It is alleged that Lukaszewicz uttered offensive remarks towards the woman, threw an object at her, called her derogatory names before threatening to kill her.

The charge further alleges that he pushed her to the ground to her injury, struck her on the head and trapped her arm in a door.

Dog assault claims

Lukaszewicz is also accused of the third charge that he assaulted four dogs and caused them unnecessary suffering by repeatedly kicking them to the head and body and leaving them outside for long periods.

It was stated that Lukaszewicz did this while the dogs were in distress.

He faces a final charge that on October 19 last year, Lukaszewicz breached a court order not to approach or contact the woman by repeatedly making attempts to contact her.

Sheriff Philip Mann set a trial date for Lukaszewicz, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, for December 3 this year.

