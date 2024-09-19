Man to go on trial accused of domestic abuse and assault of four dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to go on trial accused of domestic abuse and assault of four dogs

Pawel Lukaszewicz, 37, faces a series of domestic charges that include threatening to kill his former partner.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man who allegedly threatened to kill her former partner is also accused of attacking four dogs and causing them to suffer.

Pawel Lukaszewicz, 37, is due to go on trial facing a series of charges he threatened the woman with violence, was physically violent, monitored her movements and trapped her arm in a door.

It is further alleged Lukaszewicz repeatedly kicked their four dogs to the head and body, causing them unnecessary suffering.

He denies all the charges against him.

Alleged threats to kill woman

One charge states that between June 1 2018 and March 31 2019, Lukaszewicz behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards his former partner by threatening to assault her, throw household objects at walls and shout and swear at her.

It is further claimed that Lukaszewicz threatened to kill the woman at an address near George Street, Aberdeen.

Another charge states that Lukaszewicz engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman between April 1 2019 and October 16 2023 at addresses across the city.

It is alleged that Lukaszewicz uttered offensive remarks towards the woman, threw an object at her, called her derogatory names before threatening to kill her.

The charge further alleges that he pushed her to the ground to her injury, struck her on the head and trapped her arm in a door.

Dog assault claims

Lukaszewicz is also accused of the third charge that he assaulted four dogs and caused them unnecessary suffering by repeatedly kicking them to the head and body and leaving them outside for long periods.

It was stated that Lukaszewicz did this while the dogs were in distress.

He faces a final charge that on October 19 last year, Lukaszewicz breached a court order not to approach or contact the woman by repeatedly making attempts to contact her.

Sheriff Philip Mann set a trial date for Lukaszewicz, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, for December 3 this year.

