Home News Crime & Courts

Man admits chasing woman down the street with golf club

Stuart Ryrie was on bail when he picked up a golf club and chased his former partner down the street.

By David McPhee
Stuart Ryrie admitted chasing his partner with a golf club. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Stuart Ryrie admitted chasing his partner with a golf club. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A man chased a terrified ex-girlfriend down the street with a golf club, a court has heard.

Stuart Ryrie, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in a threatening manner towards the woman, which ended in threats of violence.

During the altercation, which occurred in October last year, it was stated that Ryrie shouted at the woman in an aggressive manner.

He then ran towards her while holding a golf club in his hands.

Ran at victim while holding club

The charge Ryrie pleaded guilty to states that on October 16 last year at an address on Windford Road, Aberdeen, he acted threatening or abusive and in a manner that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

In a fit of anger, Ryrie then shouted at the woman before running towards her while brandishing a golf club.

It was also stated that Ryrie was on bail at the time of this offence.

‘Quite serious’

Following her client’s guilty plea, Ryrie’s solicitor Jenny Logan called for reports to be carried out into her client’s background.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Ryrie that “because of the nature of the offences which are quite serious” he would defer sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Mann deferred sentence on Ryrie, of Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen, until October 28 this year.

