Buckie street attacker jailed after savage assault

A man who took part in a savage street attack that left his victim with potentially life-threatening injuries was jailed for more than five years today.

Brandon Ainsworth was one of two men who assaulted Barry Newlands, leaving him with a serious head injury and facial fractures that required an operation to his jaw.

A judge told Ainsworth, 22, at the High Court in Edinburgh that he subjected the victim to “a sustained and vicious assault”.

Lady Ross said he repeatedly punched Mr Newlands, held him down and repeatedly kicked his head and body forcefully.

The judge said: “You then ran away leaving your victim unconscious and very seriously injured. You had put his life in danger and did nothing to help him.”

Lady Ross said: “The reality is this is a very serious offence and a custodial sentence is necessary.”

Originally charged with attempted murder

She told Ainsworth that he would have faced a six-year prison term if he had not pled guilty, but discounted the sentence imposed on him to five years and one-month imprisonment.

The judge backdated the sentence to November 2022 when Ainsworth was first remanded in custody.

He originally faced a charge of attempting to murder Mr Newlands on September 2 in 2022 at Burns Square, Buckie, in Moray, but after the Crown withdrew that allegation, he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The court heard that the assault on Mr Newlands took place shortly after midnight. The victim, who was aged 23 at the time, has no recollection of the attack but was earlier heard shouting ‘Get out’ at a flat.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron said that shortly afterwards witnesses became aware of a disturbance taking place in the street.

‘A violent and serious assault’

Mr Newlands was hit with a bottle, punched and fell to the ground as he was subjected to a prolonged and brutal attack.

The prosecutor said: “One witness described the attack as horrific.”

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital in Elgin, before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Defence solicitor advocate Michael Chapman said: “Mr Ainsworth became involved in what has to be conceded was a violent and serious assault on the complainer.”

He said Ainsworth has expressed regret for what happened to the victim and appreciated the impact that the incident would have had on him.

He said a background report prepared on the father-of-two indicated that there were “clear signs” that Ainsworth has matured while being held on remand.