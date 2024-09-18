Buckie street attacker jailed after savage assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Buckie street attacker jailed after savage assault

Brandon Ainsworth was one of two men who assaulted Barry Newlands, leaving him with a serious head injury and facial fractures.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who took part in a savage street attack that left his victim with potentially life-threatening injuries was jailed for more than five years today.

Brandon Ainsworth was one of two men who assaulted Barry Newlands, leaving him with a serious head injury and facial fractures that required an operation to his jaw.

A judge told Ainsworth, 22, at the High Court in Edinburgh that he subjected the victim to “a sustained and vicious assault”.

Lady Ross said he repeatedly punched Mr Newlands, held him down and repeatedly kicked his head and body forcefully.

The judge said: “You then ran away leaving your victim unconscious and very seriously injured. You had put his life in danger and did nothing to help him.”

Lady Ross said: “The reality is this is a very serious offence and a custodial sentence is necessary.”

Originally charged with attempted murder

She told Ainsworth that he would have faced a six-year prison term if he had not pled guilty, but discounted the sentence imposed on him to five years and one-month imprisonment.

The judge backdated the sentence to November 2022 when Ainsworth was first remanded in custody.

He originally faced a charge of attempting to murder Mr Newlands on September 2 in 2022 at Burns Square, Buckie, in Moray, but after the Crown withdrew that allegation, he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The court heard that the assault on Mr Newlands took place shortly after midnight. The victim, who was aged 23 at the time, has no recollection of the attack but was earlier heard shouting ‘Get out’ at a flat.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron said that shortly afterwards witnesses became aware of a disturbance taking place in the street.

‘A violent and serious assault’

Mr Newlands was hit with a bottle, punched and fell to the ground as he was subjected to a prolonged and brutal attack.

The prosecutor said: “One witness described the attack as horrific.”

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital in Elgin, before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Defence solicitor advocate Michael Chapman said: “Mr Ainsworth became involved in what has to be conceded was a violent and serious assault on the complainer.”

He said Ainsworth has expressed regret for what happened to the victim and appreciated the impact that the incident would have had on him.

He said a background report prepared on the father-of-two indicated that there were “clear signs” that Ainsworth has matured while being held on remand.

More from Crime & Courts

Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
'Depraved' paedophile who sent sex toy images to 12-year-old decoy avoids jail
Stuart Ryrie admitted chasing his partner with a golf club. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man admits chasing woman down the street with golf club
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Ban and unpaid work for student teacher who caused Balmedie pensioner's death in rural…
Terry Whyte leaving court on previous date. Image: DC Thomson
'Do you want to dance?': Yob hit pal with metal bar
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fort William stalker Mark Curtis Picture shows; Fort William stalker Mark Curtis. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Spurned Fort William boyfriend's stalking campaign after bad break-up
Aberdeen Town House and Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Sheriff's warning to thug who punched woman: 'You are begging for a prison sentence'
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop who scammed family out of £35,000 to further the acting career of Heather, family believed she was set up for a Hollywood career acting along side DiCaprio, Bonham Carter, Heath pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to her part, her mother was convicted previously
Jail warning for Hollywood con artist who fleeced her own family
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson
Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban - for exactly the same offence, on the…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Smith was jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Thomas Smith Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Date; Unknown
Inverness serial domestic abuser jailed for 34 months
Matthew Taylor admitted breaching his sex offences prevention order. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Sex offender jailed after trying to hide phone sex line history