Drink-driver caught as phone detects crash and alerts police

Zane Bedawi had underestimated how long it would take alcohol to leave his system when he decided to drive to Portlethen.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driver was caught after his phone detected that he’d crashed and automatically called the police.

Zane Bedawi had underestimated how long it would take alcohol to leave his system when he decided to drive to Portlethen.

But not only had the 20-year-old miscalculated the level of alcohol in his system, he also crashed into a ditch.

Safety technology in his mobile phone, detecting the collision, automatically alerted police who hurried to the scene and found Bedawi under the influence.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on August 14 on an unclassified road near Auchlunies, Blairs.

She said police attended as a result of an “emergency activation”.

They found Bedawi to be the driver and, after a positive breath test, he was arrested.

Offence ‘totally out of character’

Bedawi, of Alhamra, Blairs, pled guilty to driving with 32 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Defence agent Sian Grant said her client had been drinking earlier that day but had thought, due to the passage of time, that he would be okay to drive.

She went on: “The vehicle was his sister’s. He began driving two minutes up the road and lost control of the vehicle.

“The collision meant there was an activation from his phone which contacted the police.”

Mrs Grant submitted the offence was “totally out of character”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark disqualified Bedawi from driving for 12 months and fined him £320.

