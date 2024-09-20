Stonehaven drink-driver so drunk he was reported to police TWICE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven drink-driver so drunk he was reported to police TWICE

Neighbours of Robert Lenfert, as well as staff at a branch of Kwik Fit, called the cops because they were concerned that he appeared drunk while driving.

By Danny McKay
Police car with blue lights going.
Robert Lenfert was reported to police twice. Image: Police Scotland.

A drink-driver who was caught while more than five-and-a-half times the alcohol limit was so drunk he was reported to the police TWICE.

Both Robert Lenfert’s neighbours and staff at a branch of Kwik Fit called the emergency services because of concerns about his inebriated state.

Police in Stonehaven quickly rushed to the Kwik Fit garage where they traced the 52-year-old, who provided the high reading.

Lenfert has now been handed a lengthy ban as well as unpaid work over the incident.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around noon on August 11.

She said Lenfert knocked on a neighbour’s door and had a brief conversation with them, during which they noticed a smell of alcohol.

Lenfert’s “demeanour” also indicated he was under the influence of alcohol.

Lenfert then left and the neighbour watched in horror as he walked towards his car, got in and drove off.

Slurring his words

They immediately phoned the police to report that he was driving while under the influence.

Meanwhile, Lenfert drove to Kwik Fit, where staff also had concerns about his presentation.

Employees noticed he was slurring his speech and appeared drunk so also contacted the police.

Officers attended and Lenfert returned a breath test which was positive for alcohol.

Lenfert, of Cameron Street, Stonehaven, pled guilty to driving with 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, a first-offender, had difficulties with alcohol and would benefit from ongoing assistance.

Sheriff Rhona Wark banned Lenfert from driving for 14 months and imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and an 18-month supervision order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

