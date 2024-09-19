Racist yob attacked and injured cop inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist yob attacked and injured cop inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Troy Sutherland attacked the sergeant outside Court 4 in the city centre courthouse, before threatening her and a male colleague.

By Danny McKay
The assault happened inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The assault happened inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A racist yob has admitted assaulting and injuring a female police sergeant in an unprovoked attack inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Troy Sutherland attacked the officer outside Court 4 in the city centre courthouse, before threatening her and a male colleague.

The incident, which left the court-based sergeant injured, happened as she tried to clear the corridor to make way for an accused person in custody to be escorted away.

But the 29-year-old, who also racially abused a member of the public in the corridor, took exception to being asked to move and lashed out.

Sutherland, of Ware Road, Peterhead, appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the day after the incident, and pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted assaulting the police sergeant by pushing her to the body to her injury, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her and a male police constable by shouting, swearing and making threats and offensive remarks.

Sutherland further admitted an offence under the new hate crime legislation of repeatedly making a racial remark and approaching a male in an aggressive manner.

Defence agent Jenny Logan asked for sentence to be deferred on her client for background reports.

Sheriff Rhona Wark agreed but warned Sutherland: “Be under no illusions, I’m considering a custodial sentence given the charges in front of me and your behaviour yesterday in court.”

