Racist yob attacked and injured cop inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A racist yob has admitted assaulting and injuring a female police sergeant in an unprovoked attack inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Troy Sutherland attacked the officer outside Court 4 in the city centre courthouse, before threatening her and a male colleague.

The incident, which left the court-based sergeant injured, happened as she tried to clear the corridor to make way for an accused person in custody to be escorted away.

But the 29-year-old, who also racially abused a member of the public in the corridor, took exception to being asked to move and lashed out.

Sutherland, of Ware Road, Peterhead, appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the day after the incident, and pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted assaulting the police sergeant by pushing her to the body to her injury, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her and a male police constable by shouting, swearing and making threats and offensive remarks.

Sutherland further admitted an offence under the new hate crime legislation of repeatedly making a racial remark and approaching a male in an aggressive manner.

Defence agent Jenny Logan asked for sentence to be deferred on her client for background reports.

Sheriff Rhona Wark agreed but warned Sutherland: “Be under no illusions, I’m considering a custodial sentence given the charges in front of me and your behaviour yesterday in court.”

