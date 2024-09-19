Yob spat at and tried to kick cops – after handing himself in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Yob spat at and tried to kick cops – after handing himself in

Ryan Laird turned himself in at Kittybrewster station in the early hours of the morning over an outstanding warrant, but quickly became "irate".

By Danny McKay
A wanted man turned up at a police station to hand himself in – then spat at and tried to kick officers as they took him into custody.

Ryan Laird arrived at Kittybrewster station in the early hours of the morning over an outstanding warrant, but quickly became “irate”.

The 22-year-old also punched a wall and tried to headbutt a door.

As officers tried to control him on the ground, he began to kick out and leg restraints were applied, only for Laird to begin spitting instead.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on August 20 after Laird handed himself in over an unrelated warrant.

Offence comments about race and disability

She said: “Around 4.50am, the accused was being escorted to the charge bar and became irate and aggressive.

“He shouted incoherently, punching a nearby wall and attempting to headbutt a door while maintaining an aggressive stance.”

Officers tried to calm him down but, due to his behaviour, Laird had to be restrained to the ground and handcuffed.

He made threats to headbutt officers and kicked out at them, resulting in leg straps having to be applied.

Even this did not stop his struggling though, and Laird spat at an officers, hitting her shoes.

He also made offensive comments relating to race and disability.

Police response was ‘robust’

Laird, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to two charges of assaulting a police officer.

He also admitted unrelated charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “The police were dealing with him in a particularly robust fashion.”

He explained this had caused his client some discomfort due to an existing injury.

The solicitor added: “He does not consider the consequences of his actions.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark, dealing with all matters together, imposed a total of 140 hours of unpaid work, 18 months of supervision and a 12-month driving ban.

