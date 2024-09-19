Yob spat at and tried to kick cops – after handing himself in

A wanted man turned up at a police station to hand himself in – then spat at and tried to kick officers as they took him into custody.

Ryan Laird arrived at Kittybrewster station in the early hours of the morning over an outstanding warrant, but quickly became “irate”.

The 22-year-old also punched a wall and tried to headbutt a door.

As officers tried to control him on the ground, he began to kick out and leg restraints were applied, only for Laird to begin spitting instead.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on August 20 after Laird handed himself in over an unrelated warrant.

Offence comments about race and disability

She said: “Around 4.50am, the accused was being escorted to the charge bar and became irate and aggressive.

“He shouted incoherently, punching a nearby wall and attempting to headbutt a door while maintaining an aggressive stance.”

Officers tried to calm him down but, due to his behaviour, Laird had to be restrained to the ground and handcuffed.

He made threats to headbutt officers and kicked out at them, resulting in leg straps having to be applied.

Even this did not stop his struggling though, and Laird spat at an officers, hitting her shoes.

He also made offensive comments relating to race and disability.

Police response was ‘robust’

Laird, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to two charges of assaulting a police officer.

He also admitted unrelated charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “The police were dealing with him in a particularly robust fashion.”

He explained this had caused his client some discomfort due to an existing injury.

The solicitor added: “He does not consider the consequences of his actions.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark, dealing with all matters together, imposed a total of 140 hours of unpaid work, 18 months of supervision and a 12-month driving ban.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.