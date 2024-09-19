Wind farm worker who trashed Dyce hotel room ordered to pay £3,000 repair bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wind farm worker who trashed Dyce hotel room ordered to pay £3,000 repair bill

Drunken Lee Harker, 38, tore curtains down, destroyed a mirror and damaged a wall at the Crown Plaza Hotel.

By David McPhee
Lee Harker admitted causing serious damage to his hotel room at the Crown Plaza in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who trashed a hotel room causing £3,000 worth of damage has been ordered to pay the repair bill.

Lee Harker appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted causing serious damage to a hotel room at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Aberdeen.

It was stated that the 38-year-old got drunk and was seen shouting at other guests as they tried to check in to the hotel.

When the hotel manager led Harker to his room, he saw the devastation he had caused.

The room reeked of cigarette smoke and the curtains had been torn off the rail.

He had also “destroyed” a bathroom mirror and damaged a wall.

Crowne Plaza Hotel at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Accused ‘clearly intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that throughout the day on August 7 this year, Harker had been drinking in the bar of the Crown Plaza near Aberdeen Airport.

At around 5pm, a member of staff saw Harker take a glass of white wine outside the premises as he went for a smoke and he was informed that it was against licencing rules.

Harker then downed the wine and handed the empty glass back to the member of staff.

The worker then went to the bar and told the bartender not to serve Harker any more alcohol as he was clearly intoxicated.

Soon after, a commotion broke out at the reception desk as Harker was seen drunkenly harassing guests who were trying to check-in.

A staff member told Harker he’d had enough and escorted him back to his room where he immediately smelled cigarette smoke as soon as the door was opened.

He saw both sets of curtains ripped off the rail, a bathroom mirror was destroyed, and a wall was damaged.

Cigarettes were seen strewn about over a table and Harker picked one up and tried to light it.

The room was unable to be used for a week while repairs took place.

The total cost of the damage was £3,000.

Lee Harker will have to foot the bill for the damage. Image: DC Thomson.

‘He accepts responsibility’

In the dock, Harker pleaded guilty to one charge of malicious damage and a second charge of behaving in a disorderly manner.

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie that her client was self-employed and worked offshore in the wind farm industry.

“He accepts responsibility for this,” she said, adding that her client was willing to pay compensation for any damage caused.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison ordered Harker, of Regency Close, Widdrington Village, to repay the full £3,000 through a compensation order and fined him a total of £640.

