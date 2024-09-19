Wind farm worker who trashed Dyce hotel room ordered to pay £3,000 repair bill

A man who trashed a hotel room causing £3,000 worth of damage has been ordered to pay the repair bill.

Lee Harker appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted causing serious damage to a hotel room at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Aberdeen.

It was stated that the 38-year-old got drunk and was seen shouting at other guests as they tried to check in to the hotel.

When the hotel manager led Harker to his room, he saw the devastation he had caused.

The room reeked of cigarette smoke and the curtains had been torn off the rail.

He had also “destroyed” a bathroom mirror and damaged a wall.

Accused ‘clearly intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that throughout the day on August 7 this year, Harker had been drinking in the bar of the Crown Plaza near Aberdeen Airport.

At around 5pm, a member of staff saw Harker take a glass of white wine outside the premises as he went for a smoke and he was informed that it was against licencing rules.

Harker then downed the wine and handed the empty glass back to the member of staff.

The worker then went to the bar and told the bartender not to serve Harker any more alcohol as he was clearly intoxicated.

Soon after, a commotion broke out at the reception desk as Harker was seen drunkenly harassing guests who were trying to check-in.

A staff member told Harker he’d had enough and escorted him back to his room where he immediately smelled cigarette smoke as soon as the door was opened.

He saw both sets of curtains ripped off the rail, a bathroom mirror was destroyed, and a wall was damaged.

Cigarettes were seen strewn about over a table and Harker picked one up and tried to light it.

The room was unable to be used for a week while repairs took place.

The total cost of the damage was £3,000.

‘He accepts responsibility’

In the dock, Harker pleaded guilty to one charge of malicious damage and a second charge of behaving in a disorderly manner.

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie that her client was self-employed and worked offshore in the wind farm industry.

“He accepts responsibility for this,” she said, adding that her client was willing to pay compensation for any damage caused.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison ordered Harker, of Regency Close, Widdrington Village, to repay the full £3,000 through a compensation order and fined him a total of £640.

