Inverness man jailed for flashing children after alleyway sex act with woman

Jonathon Sinclair was seen "waving his willy' after a woman performed a sex act on him in an alley

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Justice Centre
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

An Inverness man has been jailed after exposing himself to a trio of schoolchildren after he received a sex act in an alley.

Jonathon Sinclair, 39, was spotted simulating sex and then engaging in a sex act with a woman in Inverness.

He then exposed himself to the boys – all of whom were under 13 – saying: “I bet you wish you had a willy like this.”

Sinclair appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of public indecency, intentionally exposing his genitals to a child under 13 and directing a sexual communication to a child under 13.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that it was just after 4pm on May 14 this year when the boys were standing with their friends on Huntly Place.

“Their attention was drawn to an alleyway,” Mrs Ralph told the court.

The fiscal depute explained that Sinclair – who was topless – was spotted in the alleyway with two other people.

Couple spotted ‘simulating sex’ in Inverness alleyway

The boys then saw Sinclair bend a woman over, facing away from him and simulating sex.

“Both were fully clothed from the waist down,” Mrs Ralph said.

The boys then saw a woman performing a sex act on Sinclair, after which he turned towards them and “was waving his willy at them”.

Sinclair told the children: “Get yourselves two girls like this” and “I bet you wish you had a willy like this.”

Children felt ‘unsafe’ and ‘disgusted’

His actions left the children feeling “unsafe” and “disgusted” and they contacted police, who attended the scene.

After the boys pointed him out to officers, Sinclair was apprehended and subsequently charged.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Sinclair, said his client was “heavily intoxicated” at the time of the incident and told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “This isn’t really him.

“It is not the type of thing he has involved himself in before.

“He has no explanation for how things got out of hand like that.”

Mr Mann said: “All of this has caused him real upset. He accepts his responsibility. He has to deal with his drug and alcohol issues.”

Maximum sentence for ‘appalling’ crime

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Sinclair, of Gilbert Street, Inverness: “I’m told this ‘isn’t you’. It was you.

“It is an appalling set of circumstances that these children were exposed to your disgusting behaviour in this way.

“I’m quite surprised it is on a summary complaint – that restricts the sentence I can impose.”

Sheriff MacDonald sentenced Sinclair to 46 weeks in prison and told him: “This is the maximum I can give you.”

The sentence was backdated to May 15. Sinclair was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

 

