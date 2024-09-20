Dog-owner banned from keeping animals after French Bulldog found living in filth

A dog owner has been banned from keeping animals after a French Bulldog in his care was found to be covered in diseases and living in deplorable conditions.

William Mongan, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted neglecting the dog, called Bella, who was found to be living in her own filth.

A report from the SSPCA said the farmhouse where the dog was staying in Kintore had animal faeces covering the living room floor.

Investigators saw Bella was suffering from a severe case of diarrhoea due to the conditions she was living in and had a series of facial infections.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston slammed Mongan’s “apparent indifference” to the suffering of the dog.

Dog found living in ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Kintore farmhouse

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that an inspection by the SSPCA at Boghead Farmhouse, Kintore, found awful conditions within the living room of the property.

“There were large quantities of dog faeces covering the floor, which had a liquid, diarrhoea consistency,” she said.

“It was evident that no effort had been made to clean up the faeces and it was clear that it had been walked across in that condition.

“Walking freely within the living room was the French Bulldog that appeared to be in good bodily condition.

“The courtyard area of the premises was also dirty and covered in faecal contamination and urine.

“These conditions were deemed unsanitary and with no fresh bedding provided for the dog.”

Bella was found to have an eye infection, an ear infestation, a foot and facial fold infection, an intestinal infection and suffering from diseases that cause diarrhoea.

When questioned, Mongan confirmed that Bella was registered with a vet in Northern Ireland.

The dog was thereafter seized from Mongan’s possession.

In the dock, Mongan admitted one charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and failing to provide adequate care.

‘Wilful disregard’

His solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client had taken immediate responsibility for his offences upon speaking to officers who visited the premises.

“The position is that they were staying with a friend and there were a number of animals at the property who were living in squalor,” he said.

“The dogs were not being looked after properly but his dog is fine now, as he understands it, but has not been returned to him.”

Sheriff Lesely Johnston told Mongan: “In my view, you displayed a wilful disregard for the welfare of this animal by failing to provide it with the care needed and suitable environment.

“Moreover, you failed to get veterinary treatment for this dog, which had a number of health conditions.

“You caused unnecessary suffering to the animal, owing to apparent indifference as to its wellbeing.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Mongan, of Cherry Close, Belfast, a total of £1,435 and banned him from keeping dogs for two years.

