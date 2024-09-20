Dog-owner banned from keeping animals after French Bulldog found living in filth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog-owner banned from keeping animals after French Bulldog found living in filth

William Mongan, 28, was described as showing "apparent indifference" to the care of the dog, called Bella.

By David McPhee
William Mongan admitted mistreating a French Bulldog called Bella. Image: DC Thomson.
William Mongan admitted mistreating a French Bulldog called Bella. Image: DC Thomson.

A dog owner has been banned from keeping animals after a French Bulldog in his care was found to be covered in diseases and living in deplorable conditions.

William Mongan, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted neglecting the dog, called Bella, who was found to be living in her own filth.

A report from the SSPCA said the farmhouse where the dog was staying in Kintore had animal faeces covering the living room floor.

Investigators saw Bella was suffering from a severe case of diarrhoea due to the conditions she was living in and had a series of facial infections.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston slammed Mongan’s “apparent indifference” to the suffering of the dog.

Dog found living in ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Kintore farmhouse

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that an inspection by the SSPCA at Boghead Farmhouse, Kintore, found awful conditions within the living room of the property.

“There were large quantities of dog faeces covering the floor, which had a liquid, diarrhoea consistency,” she said.

“It was evident that no effort had been made to clean up the faeces and it was clear that it had been walked across in that condition.

“Walking freely within the living room was the French Bulldog that appeared to be in good bodily condition.

“The courtyard area of the premises was also dirty and covered in faecal contamination and urine.

“These conditions were deemed unsanitary and with no fresh bedding provided for the dog.”

Bella was found to have an eye infection, an ear infestation, a foot and facial fold infection, an intestinal infection and suffering from diseases that cause diarrhoea.

When questioned, Mongan confirmed that Bella was registered with a vet in Northern Ireland.

The dog was thereafter seized from Mongan’s possession.

In the dock, Mongan admitted one charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and failing to provide adequate care.

A French Bulldog
A French Bulldog was found living in “squalid” conditions at Boghead Farmhouse, Kintore. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Wilful disregard’

His solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client had taken immediate responsibility for his offences upon speaking to officers who visited the premises.

“The position is that they were staying with a friend and there were a number of animals at the property who were living in squalor,” he said.

“The dogs were not being looked after properly but his dog is fine now, as he understands it, but has not been returned to him.”

Sheriff Lesely Johnston told Mongan: “In my view, you displayed a wilful disregard for the welfare of this animal by failing to provide it with the care needed and suitable environment.

“Moreover, you failed to get veterinary treatment for this dog, which had a number of health conditions.

“You caused unnecessary suffering to the animal, owing to apparent indifference as to its wellbeing.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Mongan, of Cherry Close, Belfast, a total of £1,435 and banned him from keeping dogs for two years.

