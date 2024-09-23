Paedophile hunters snare Moray pervert who sent sick messages to decoy teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile hunters snare Moray pervert who sent sick messages to decoy teens

Elgin man Ailean Kerr sent indecent images to fake profiles set up by vigilante paedophile hunters posing as 13-year-old girls.

By Jenni Gee
Ailean Kerr was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Ailean Kerr was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Elgin man snared by paedophile hunters posing as 13-year-old girls online has been convicted and placed on the sex offenders register.

Ailean Kerr sent explicit images to the decoy profiles, asking one: “You hairy or smooth down below?”

He told the other: “Don’t say, but you make me horny.”

Kerr, 48, had denied two charges of attempting to cause an older child to view sexual images and attempting to communicate indecently with an older child between November 2020 and January 2021 during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

However, the vigilante operators of the decoy profiles took to the witness box to give compelling evidence against the sick pervert.

Court hears details of sick messages sent to ‘teens’

They told the court how Kerr contacted profiles they had set up for the sting on the dating app Mingle.

Photos of themselves altered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology made them appear child-like.

Both witnesses informed Kerr they were only 13 years old soon after he made contact with them – despite their online profiles stating adult ages.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Emily Hood the women, who were members of a volunteer group calling themselves Shatter the Silence, detailed how Kerr had called them “sexy”.

He had asked both of them to send pictures of themselves and told one: “I want to c** looking at you.”

He also asked other questions, including: “Do you like d***s then?” and “You hairy or smooth down below?”

Paedophile caught red-handed tells police he was ‘investigating scammers’

After being told that one of the “girls” was in Edinburgh, Kerr made references to travelling to meet her, stating: “To see you naked, definitely worth the trip.”

The decoy operators gathered screenshots of the conversations, which they passed to the police.

When questioned, Kerr admitted sending the messages and images, – some of which subsequent investigations found stored on his devices, but denied it was sexually motivated.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Kerr told the court that he had never believed the profiles were being operated by real children.

Questioned by his defence agent Clara Smeaton, Kerr said he had been conducting an “investigation” and contacted them because he suspected they were “scammers”.

Jury’s disbelief at sex offender’s version of events seals conviction

He claimed the use of pictures of children on a site that required users to be over 18, coupled with discrepancies in their listed locations and how they were displayed on the app, were “red flags” that had caught his interest.

“That proves that they weren’t who they said they were. That’s what gave me the start to investigate,” he told the court.

“You check everything. You accept nothing – that’s what I was doing,” he added.

However, a jury took under two hours to reject his version of events, unanimously finding him guilty of both charges.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank placed Kerr, of Beechfield Road, Elgin, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

He called for the preparation of pre-sentencing reports before the next hearing in October.

Kerr was released on bail in the meantime.

