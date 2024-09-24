Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot

It was a "miracle" no one was more seriously injured when Kian George, 22, swerved into another car - sending it across the central reservation into the opposing lane.

By Jenni Gee
A9 at Daviot
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson

A driver whose dangerous undertaking manoeuvre caused a crash on the A9 at Daviot has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Kian George was attempting to pass in the inside lane when he misjudged the speed of a lorry and swerved.

His actions sent another car over the central reservation and into the opposite lane where, fortunately, there was no oncoming traffic.

George, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident, which happened on June 21 of last year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court it was around 4.50pm when witnesses saw George’s Seat Leon travelling south on the trunk road “at excessive speed”.

Disgraced driver was ‘in a bit of a hurry’ and ‘travelling far too fast’

She said George “tried to undertake” another vehicle but did not register the speed of a commercial vehicle in the inside lane.

“The accused, as travelling fast, has failed to observe the motor lorry was travelling slower in lane one,” Mrs Ralph told Sheriff Gary Aitken, adding: “There was a minimal gap between the vehicles.

“The accused was carrying so much speed he had not had time or distance to react,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard that George then “steered to the offside” which caused a Tesla to be “projected over the central reservation” before coming to rest in the northbound carriageway.

When police arrived, George identified himself as the driver and provided a negative breath test.

The Tesla cameras caught the incident from all angles.

The driver of the Tesla suffered swelling to his neck and pain in his head, neck, back and shoulders as a result of the crash.

“He appears to have been very fortunate that there was no northbound traffic at the time the car entered the carriageway,” Mrs Ralph said.

‘Unbelievably fortunate this stupidity didn’t result in graver consequences’

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had been “in a bit of a hurry” and “travelling far too fast” at the time of the incident.

He added: “The potential for this to have been an awful lot worse is not lost on him. He accepts entirely that he made a terrible decision on the road on that occasion.

“He has looked ahead, clearly misjudged the distance between the vehicle in front of him and the lorry in lane one. It was a terrible decision. He knows that now.”

Mr Mann said George, an apprentice mechanic, had sought therapy following the incident and had only got back behind the wheel at the insistence of his father.

The lawyer explained: “This has been extremely sobering,” and added: “From his perspective, it won’t happen again.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken remarked: “It is a miracle that the driver who ended up in the northbound carriageway wasn’t more seriously injured – an absolute miracle.”

He told George, of Inverarnie: “You are unbelievably fortunate that this piece of stupidity – that’s the only word for it – didn’t result in far graver consequences.”

The sheriff banned George from the roads for 12 months and fined him £840.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Man who legged it from Aberdeen court dock as he was jailed is locked…
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile jailed for going on Highland campervan trip without telling police
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
'Intimidating' teens using Inverurie town centre as 'personal playground'
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Sleeping boarder woke up to her sex pest landlord on top of her
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile hunters snare Moray pervert who sent sick messages to decoy teens
Kian George admitted to driving dangerously after causing a crash on the A9 at Daviot. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock