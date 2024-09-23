Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have appeared in court after Aberdeen banks claimed they had been scammed out of thousands of pounds.

The pair were arrested on the morning of Thursday September 19 after the police were alerted by branches at Albyn Place and Union Street.

Reports allegedly indicated the fraudulent theft of around £5,000 in cash.

Jay Keenoy, 40, and Christina McLean, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the complaints.

The duo, both from Yorkshire, each faced a charge of forming a fraudulent scheme and another of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Eight alleged incidents at banks in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith

They entered no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and were granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for their next court appearance.

It came after further police inquiries by officers across Scotland discovered the pair had been reported in relation to a total of eight alleged incidents at branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith.

The total amount of money lost is estimated to be in the five-figure range between July and September this year.

Following the man and woman’s arrest, Detective Sergeant David Williamson, from North East CID, said: “These arrests highlight the benefits of national cooperation across Police Scotland’s divisional boundaries to tackle financial crime.

“I would like to thank staff at the relevant bank branches for their assistance with our enquiries.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.