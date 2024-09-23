Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches

Jay Keenoy, 40, and Christina McLean, 36, have been linked with eight alleged incidents at banks in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith.

By Danny McKay
The alleged fraudsters appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man and a woman from Yorkshire have appeared in court after Aberdeen banks claimed they had been scammed out of thousands of pounds.

The pair were arrested on the morning of Thursday September 19 after the police were alerted by branches at Albyn Place and Union Street.

Reports allegedly indicated the fraudulent theft of around £5,000 in cash.

Jay Keenoy, 40, and Christina McLean, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the complaints.

The duo, both from Yorkshire, each faced a charge of forming a fraudulent scheme and another of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Eight alleged incidents at banks in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith

They entered no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and were granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for their next court appearance.

It came after further police inquiries by officers across Scotland discovered the pair had been reported in relation to a total of eight alleged incidents at branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith.

The total amount of money lost is estimated to be in the five-figure range between July and September this year.

Following the man and woman’s arrest, Detective Sergeant David Williamson, from North East CID, said: “These arrests highlight the benefits of national cooperation across Police Scotland’s divisional boundaries to tackle financial crime.

“I would like to thank staff at the relevant bank branches for their assistance with our enquiries.”

