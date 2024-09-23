Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate

Hayley Hacker, 38, has appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court accused of deliberately causing the blaze.

By Danny McKay
Emergency crews at the scene of the Campbell Street blaze in Banff on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency crews at the scene of the Campbell Street blaze in Banff on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson

A woman has appeared in court accused of deliberately setting fire to a house in Banff, forcing residents to flee their homes for safety.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the blaze on Campbell Street after being called for help at 5.21pm on Sunday, with a call to Police Scotland received under 20 minutes later.

Campbell Street was cordoned off as three fire crews from the town, nearby Macduff and Portsoy fought the flames.

The first of the fire crews arrived within just eight minutes of 999 being alerted.

Neighbours crowded together on pavements and watched on after evacuating properties for their own safety.

Hayley Hacker, 38, who was arrested by the police, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the alarming incident.

Police Scotland sealed off the fire-ravaged home on Campbell Street, Banff, following the blaze. Image: Jasperimage

Hacker, whose address was given only as the Aberdeenshire area, faced a single charge of wilful fireraising.

She did not enter a plea and was granted bail while the case against her was committed for further examination.

A date for her next appearance in the dock has yet to be fixed by justice officials.

Investigations were continuing at the scene of the fire the following day when a police officer was seen standing guard at the police tape used to cordon off the fire-damaged building.

During the ordeal on Sunday, four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools were used by firefighters.

Rescuers left the extinguished scene at 6pm that night.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

