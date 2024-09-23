Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate

A woman has appeared in court accused of deliberately setting fire to a house in Banff, forcing residents to flee their homes for safety.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the blaze on Campbell Street after being called for help at 5.21pm on Sunday, with a call to Police Scotland received under 20 minutes later.

Campbell Street was cordoned off as three fire crews from the town, nearby Macduff and Portsoy fought the flames.

The first of the fire crews arrived within just eight minutes of 999 being alerted.

Neighbours crowded together on pavements and watched on after evacuating properties for their own safety.

Hayley Hacker, 38, who was arrested by the police, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the alarming incident.

Hacker, whose address was given only as the Aberdeenshire area, faced a single charge of wilful fireraising.

She did not enter a plea and was granted bail while the case against her was committed for further examination.

A date for her next appearance in the dock has yet to be fixed by justice officials.

Investigations were continuing at the scene of the fire the following day when a police officer was seen standing guard at the police tape used to cordon off the fire-damaged building.

During the ordeal on Sunday, four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools were used by firefighters.

Rescuers left the extinguished scene at 6pm that night.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.