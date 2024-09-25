Thief caught with ‘pockets loaded’ full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum’s house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief caught with ‘pockets loaded’ full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum’s house

Mark Parvin forced open a window at the address on Corthan Drive in Aberdeen before clambering inside and filling his pockets with cash.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A desperate thief broke into his own mum’s home – and was caught with his pockets loaded with £150 in coins.

Mark Parvin forced open a window at the address on Corthan Drive in Kincorth before clambering inside and filling his pockets with cash.

The 41-year-old was spotted by neighbours and quickly traced and arrested by the police.

But the apprehension did nothing to steer Parvin away from offending.

Little over a month later, his mum caught him red-handed trying to break in again.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a neighbour spotted Parvin opening a rear window at his mum’s property and climbing inside around 1.30pm on April 19.

A short time later, another neighbour challenged Parvin on seeing him leaving – only for him to falsely claim that he had keys for the address.

‘Something quite unsavoury about stealing from your parents’

Police attended the scene and traced him with pockets loaded with £1 and £2 coins totalling around £150.

On various occasions between April 22 and May 10, Parvin then repeatedly turned up at his parents’ home asking for money.

This included attending at 3am on May 8, pushing the Ring doorbell and again asking for cash.

Then, during the morning of May 28, Parvin’s mother arrived home to see him standing at a window and trying to force it open.

She shouted at him and he fell backwards, causing damage to the window that cost £190 to repair.

Parvin’s offences took place on Corthan Drive, Kincorth. Image: Google Street View

Parvin, of Byron Square, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of theft by housebreaking, attempted housebreaking with intent to steal and failing to comply with bail and undertaking conditions.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had been in a “crisis” at the time of the offences, but appreciated the damage he had done to his relationship with his parents.

He explained Parvin had issues with drug addiction but highlighted that he “doesn’t have a particularly lengthy or serious record”.

‘I’d be astonished if you can get on good terms with them’

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Parvin: “It’s to your credit you accept your behaviour towards your mother was completely unacceptable.”

Describing it as a “breach of trust”, the sheriff said she’d be “astonished” if Parvin was able to repair the relationship.

She went on: “At the end of the day, there’s something quite unsavoury about stealing from your parents, in breach of their trust, when they are trying to help you.”

As a direct alternative to custody, she ordered Parvin to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

She also imposed a four-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

