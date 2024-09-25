Thief caught with ‘pockets loaded’ full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum’s house

A desperate thief broke into his own mum’s home – and was caught with his pockets loaded with £150 in coins.

Mark Parvin forced open a window at the address on Corthan Drive in Kincorth before clambering inside and filling his pockets with cash.

The 41-year-old was spotted by neighbours and quickly traced and arrested by the police.

But the apprehension did nothing to steer Parvin away from offending.

Little over a month later, his mum caught him red-handed trying to break in again.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a neighbour spotted Parvin opening a rear window at his mum’s property and climbing inside around 1.30pm on April 19.

A short time later, another neighbour challenged Parvin on seeing him leaving – only for him to falsely claim that he had keys for the address.

‘Something quite unsavoury about stealing from your parents’

Police attended the scene and traced him with pockets loaded with £1 and £2 coins totalling around £150.

On various occasions between April 22 and May 10, Parvin then repeatedly turned up at his parents’ home asking for money.

This included attending at 3am on May 8, pushing the Ring doorbell and again asking for cash.

Then, during the morning of May 28, Parvin’s mother arrived home to see him standing at a window and trying to force it open.

She shouted at him and he fell backwards, causing damage to the window that cost £190 to repair.

Parvin, of Byron Square, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of theft by housebreaking, attempted housebreaking with intent to steal and failing to comply with bail and undertaking conditions.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had been in a “crisis” at the time of the offences, but appreciated the damage he had done to his relationship with his parents.

He explained Parvin had issues with drug addiction but highlighted that he “doesn’t have a particularly lengthy or serious record”.

‘I’d be astonished if you can get on good terms with them’

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Parvin: “It’s to your credit you accept your behaviour towards your mother was completely unacceptable.”

Describing it as a “breach of trust”, the sheriff said she’d be “astonished” if Parvin was able to repair the relationship.

She went on: “At the end of the day, there’s something quite unsavoury about stealing from your parents, in breach of their trust, when they are trying to help you.”

As a direct alternative to custody, she ordered Parvin to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

She also imposed a four-month curfew.

