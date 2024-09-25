Man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out – and he can’t remember why he did it

A man left his colleague with facial fractures after punching him in an unprovoked drunken attack during a work night out.

Gordon MacAllister stunned his victim with a fierce punch as he stood at the bar in McNasty’s bar in Aberdeen city centre.

The 58-year-old workshop technician texted his victim to apologise the next morning – but was sacked as a result of the incident.

Now, on top of his job, the assault has cost MacAllister a hefty fine and compensation payment.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during a company night out on August 30 into 31 this year.

She said: “At about midnight, the complainer and some colleagues, including the accused, decided to get a taxi into Aberdeen city centre.”

There had been no issues – then he unleashed a punch

The group decided to go to McNasty’s on Summer Street where they drank alcohol and socialised.

MacAllister and his victim had chatted during the evening with no issues.

Ms Shaw said: “Just before 2am, the complainer was standing at the bar when, for no apparent reason, the accused approached him and forcefully punched him to the face.”

Bouncers immediately threw MacAllister out of the bar and both parties went home.

When he awoke the next morning, MacAllister texted his victim “apologising profusely”.

The injured man woke up in “extreme pain”, with swelling to the side of his face and blood coming from his nose.

Following an X-ray, he was found to have suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone. as well as a split septum.

MacAllister, of Canal Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

‘He feels nothing but shame’

Defence agent John Hardie said: “There never have been any issues between them.

“He can’t remember why he felt so aggrieved.

“He feels nothing but shame.

“As soon as he woke up he contacted him to profusely apologise.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this, Mr MacAllister lost that employment.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark fined him £1,040 and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.