Shocked sheriff adjourns sentencing to urgently confiscate man’s six pets

A sheriff was so disgusted by a man’s extreme pornography charge she put the case on hold so welfare officers could take his cats.

Prosecutors took action against David Smith after he was found in possession of thousands of videos depicting sick sexual images involving animals.

The 67-year-old was due to be sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court this morning, but Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald put it off so she could take immediate action to protect Smith’s cats.

After learning that Smith still has six cats, she instructed court officials to contact animal welfare officers at the SSPCA so they could take the cats away to safety as a matter of urgency.

She imposed a strict deadline of 5.30pm for Smith to surrender the cats at his home, at Teandallon Square, Evanton.

45 days to watch all the grotesque videos

When the sentencing hearing did finally get under way this afternoon, the court heard how Smith had previously admitted a charge of possessing the extreme pornographic images between May 8 2020 and October 19 2023.

The charge details how Smith had images that depicted bestiality in “an explicit and realistic way”.

Smith had admitted possessing 242 still images and 2,653 videos on hard drives.

It would take 45 days to watch all the material that police found.

The sheriff noted Smith had a previous conviction for animal cruelty.

However, defence agent Marc Dickson told the court this related to failing to seek veterinary treatment for a sick pet, rather than for similar matters as this case.

Mr Dickson told Sheriff MacDonald his client had found the process of preparation of pre-sentencing reports “embarrassing”.

It was for this reason, Mr Dickson said, Smith had failed to provide an accurate account of his actions.

‘Significant concerns’ about the accused

But Sheriff MacDonald said: “I have significant concerns about his relationship with animals given the nature of the material he has pled guilty to possessing.”

The sheriff made Smith subject of a community payback order.

He must attend help sessions for sexual offenders and limit his use of electronic devices.

Smith can also not keep animals for three years.

He was placed under three years of social work supervision.

The sheriff added: “If he doesn’t accept this order, then he will be jailed.”

Mr Dickson said: “He will sign over the pets he has to the authorities and undertakes not to keep animals for the duration of the order.”