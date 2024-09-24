Shocked sheriff adjourns sentencing to urgently confiscate man’s six pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Shocked sheriff adjourns sentencing to urgently confiscate man’s six pets

David Smith was given hours to hand over his six cats to the SSPCA as part of a sentence imposed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By Jenni Gee and David Love
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A sheriff was so disgusted by a man’s extreme pornography charge she put the case on hold so welfare officers could take his cats.

Prosecutors took action against David Smith after he was found in possession of thousands of videos depicting sick sexual images involving animals.

The 67-year-old was due to be sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court this morning, but Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald put it off so she could take immediate action to protect Smith’s cats.

After learning that Smith still has six cats, she instructed court officials to contact animal welfare officers at the SSPCA so they could take the cats away to safety as a matter of urgency.

She imposed a strict deadline of 5.30pm for Smith to surrender the cats at his home, at Teandallon Square, Evanton.

45 days to watch all the grotesque videos

When the sentencing hearing did finally get under way this afternoon, the court heard how Smith had previously admitted a charge of possessing the extreme pornographic images between May 8 2020 and October 19 2023.

The charge details how Smith had images that depicted bestiality in “an explicit and realistic way”.

Smith had admitted possessing 242 still images and 2,653 videos on hard drives.

It would take 45 days to watch all the material that police found.

The sheriff noted Smith had a previous conviction for animal cruelty.

However, defence agent Marc Dickson told the court this related to failing to seek veterinary treatment for a sick pet, rather than for similar matters as this case.

Mr Dickson told Sheriff MacDonald his client had found the process of preparation of pre-sentencing reports “embarrassing”.

It was for this reason, Mr Dickson said, Smith had failed to provide an accurate account of his actions.

‘Significant concerns’ about the accused

But Sheriff MacDonald said: “I have significant concerns about his relationship with animals given the nature of the material he has pled guilty to possessing.”

The sheriff made Smith subject of a community payback order.

He must attend help sessions for sexual offenders and limit his use of electronic devices.

Smith can also not keep animals for three years.

He was placed under three years of social work supervision.

The sheriff added: “If he doesn’t accept this order, then he will be jailed.”

Mr Dickson said: “He will sign over the pets he has to the authorities and undertakes not to keep animals for the duration of the order.”

More from Crime & Courts

David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Fake cop scammer jailed after conning Shetland pensioner out of life savings
Elgin Sheriff court
Four appear in court accused of endangering life of teen after weekend incident in…
Tain Sheriff Court.
Sheriff tells 'stupid' boy who was showing off speeding before crashing car 'your parents…
A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who legged it from Aberdeen court dock as he was jailed is locked…
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile jailed for going on Highland campervan trip without telling police
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home
David Smith was banned from having pets at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Intimidating' teens using Inverurie town centre as 'personal playground'