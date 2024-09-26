Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 – and can no longer be a piano teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 – and can no longer be a piano teacher

Mehrdad Esmaeili swam directly over to the child at Northfield Swimming Pool before touching her bottom and swimming away while laughing.

By Danny McKay
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson

A pervert made unsettling comments to a pre-teen girl – then sexually assaulted her in a swimming pool while laughing.

Mehrdad Esmaeili made his 12-year-old victim feel so uncomfortable at Northfield Swimming Pool in Aberdeen she reported him to a lifeguard.

But the 35-yer-old failed to change his behaviour and, on another occasion, swam up to the girl.

His victim deliberately moved to a different part of the pool to avoid him.

But Esmaeili swam over to her again and touched her on the bottom before swimming away laughing.

Esmaeili had already pled guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of sexual assault over the incident, which happened on October 25 2023.

And he yesterday appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Esmaeili’s lawyer told the court his client was an “intelligent, highly educated man”.

Mehrdad Esmaeili tried to hide as he left court previously. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media

He explained that this was Esmaeli’s first offence and that he was an asylum seeker who fled Iran.

The solicitor asked the court to impose a community payback order.

He argued such an order would require Esmaeili to open up more and engage with social workers about what led to the offence.

Esmaeili’s lawyer told the court that his client had worked as a piano teacher for young adults and children – but cannot do that now due this offence.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was previously taken through the details of the incident at an earlier hearing when Esmaeili first pled guilty.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston, addressing Esmaeili directly, said: “You pled guilty on the morning of the trial to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl by touching her on the buttocks while swimming in a communal swimming pool.

“You swam very close to her and her friend.

“Despite moving herself away from you, you again approached her and touched her.

“Despite having no previous convictions, the seriousness of the offence is such that it easily reaches the custodial threshold.

“This was not, as you have described to the social work department, inadvertent contact with the complainer.

“It’s obvious you noticed the complainer and intentionally sought her out.

Mehrdad Esmaeili leaving court previously. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media

“She tried to move away from you and you continued to pursue her before touching her in the manner libelled.

“You were 34 years old on the date of the offence and you’re an educated, intelligent man.

“The complainer, by contrast, was 12 years old.

“There’s a high level of culpability in this case.

“In addition, you have caused harm to this complainer who has been left feeling scared and nervous.

“You have taken little responsibility for the commission of the offence and shown limited insight.

“Your position is that this was inadvertent contact.

“I do not accept that, given the terms of the Crown narrative.

“While the report notes your general risk of reoffending is low, you are assessed as being of high risk of committing a further sexual offence.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered Esmaeili, of Galloway Street, Glasgow, to be jailed for eight months.

She placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

