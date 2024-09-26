Man who accused politicians of hate crimes sentenced for racist rants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who accused politicians of hate crimes sentenced for racist rants

Matthew Whyte tried reporting Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar to police for hate crimes - but ended up in court himself after using racist and derogatory language.

By Jenni Gee
Matthew Whyte was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who tried to report Humza Yousaf and Anas Anwar to police for ‘hate crimes’ found himself in the dock for his racist rants about the politicians.

Matthew Whyte called the former First Minister a ‘brown s*** stain’.

Complaining about the leader of Scottish Labour he spoke of ‘Nazi brown scum’.

Whyte, 56, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing yesterday.

He admitted sending racially motivated offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages by means of a public communications network.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that on April 11 of this year, Whyte made a call to police in an attempt to report the then First Minister for a ‘hate crime’.

Whyte identified himself and gave his details to the call handler, telling them his wished to make a complaint about a speech made by the First Minister.

The court heard Whyte “sounded angry” and “raised his voice” during the call.

Racist and derogatory terms

He then proceeded to “rant about the First Minister using racist and derogatory terms,” Ms Gray said.

She told Sheriff Neil Wilson that during the course of the call, Whyte referred to the politician as “That Pakistani brown s*** stain.”

Officers reviewed the call.

Then on April 15, Whyte submitted an online form to Police Scotland – again to report a hate crime.

Matthew Whyte. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 25/09/2024

Whyte used his own name, address, phone number and email.

He called Anas Sarwar a “little weasel face brown Pakistani man” and accused the leader of Scotland’s Labour party of “making threats and insults against my race.”

The form continued: “Nazi racist brown scum are an offence to common decency” and concluded “the brown stain is a racist and a communist who is inciting race hate.”

Solicitor Willie Young, for Whyte, told the court that his client had “a long and problematic relationship with alcohol.”

‘Ill-advised, clumsy and inappropriate’

He said: “He clearly has an interest in politics.

“He felt motivated to make certain responses, which were ill-advised , clumsy and inappropriate.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson said: “There is free speech in this society.

“We are allowed to express our views in a robust manner.

“But your behaviour, on these occasions – free speech crosses a line into racist abuse.”

The sheriff said drinking was not an excuse for the behaviour.

He added: “I would be perfectly justified in sending you to prison today,”

Instead, Sheriff Wilson placed Whyte, of Kendal Crescent, Alness, on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 

