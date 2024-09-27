Married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted colleagues

Sex creep Michael Findlay has lost two jobs and will never work in the care sector again after repeatedly preying on his long-suffering female coworkers.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted his female colleagues for years – leaving them feeling embarrassed, intimidated, shocked and upset.

Michael Findlay repeatedly slapped and grabbed colleagues’ bums over nearly two years.

The 60-year-old sex pest was sacked when his brave victims spoke out and reported him to management and then the police became involved.

Findlay later appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, confessing his crimes.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, after some time working together, Findlay began to touch his first victim without her consent.

One victim dutifully completed her shift before bursting into tears in her car

The prosecutor said: “On a number of occasions, he would squeeze behind her in the corridor and, as he did, he would put his hands on her waist or brush her across her buttocks.

“She knew this was intentional as he would make comments such as, ‘I need to
squeeze past that big bum’.

“She felt extremely uncomfortable regarding this behaviour, but felt she could not do anything about it, as she found the accused intimidating and knew that her superiors were friendly with the accused’s wife.”

On one occasion, the woman was at a nurse’s station when Findlay approached her from behind and “slapped and grabbed her buttocks with both hands”.

The woman “froze” and stood completely still, not knowing how to react, and Findlay walked off.

For the rest of her shift, she tried to avoid Findlay and once she finished and was sitting in her car burst into tears.

She told a family member what happened but did not feel able to disclose it to anybody else.

Michael Findlay brazenly assaulted woman in front of care home residents

However, a few weeks later, as she was leaving at the end of her shift, Findlay walked up behind her and slapped and grabbed her buttocks with both hands before walking off.

Feeling distressed, the woman again told a family member.

Meanwhile, another female colleague was also being physically touched without her consent.

As with the first woman, Findlay would walk past her and brush his hands against her waist or buttocks.

On one occasion in the dining room, she bent down to pick something up and Findlay swatted her buttocks using a clipboard.

“He did this in front of a number of residents in the dining room and the woman felt he was intentionally trying to embarrass her.

“He would touch her in a similar manner on a regular basis,” Ms Kerr told the court.

Eventually, the woman spoke to a colleague about Findlay’s behaviour and reported him to management.

‘He’s embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour’

When the first victim became aware of this, she also reported what had happened to her.

Findlay was suspended while an internal investigation was carried out.

Ms Kerr explained: “After the investigation, he did return for a period of time, however, his employment was later terminated after it was established that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

“Police were subsequently made aware of matters.”

Findlay, of Union Street, Brechin, pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault committed over almost two years.

His defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client, who was a first-time offender, had lost two jobs due to his offending and would never be able to work in the care sector again.

He added that Findlay’s physical and mental health had deteriorated since the offences.

“Mr Findlay has recognised where his behaviour fell below the standard expected,” Mr Mcallister explained, adding: “He’s embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.”

Sex offender spared jail after sheriff said he had ‘suffered’ enough

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Findlay: “The complainers in this case were your colleagues.

“Your behaviour towards them continued over a period of nearly two years during which time you continually sexually assaulted them by touching and slapping them on the buttocks.

“Despite having no previous convictions, your behaviour was such that it easily meets the custodial threshold.

“I have no doubt that you caused these complainers harm.

“The first woman was intimidated, shocked and upset. The second thought you were intentionally trying to embarrass her.

“You are suffering considerably ill-health both physically and, to a lesser extent, mentally.

“You have suffered the embarrassment of this case being brought to court and suffered to a significant extent in losing your career.”

As a direct alternative to custody, she ordered Findlay to be supervised for six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for the same period.

