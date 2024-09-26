Are you related to cheese wire killer? DNA breakthrough matches 200 people to George Murdoch murderer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Are you related to cheese wire killer? DNA breakthrough matches 200 people to George Murdoch murderer

Detectives investigating the 41-year-old crime say they are as close as they have ever been to cracking the case.

Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 41 years ago say they are as close as they have ever been to solving the case.

Cops tasked with finding the killer of George Murdoch – who was killed on Pitfodels Station Road on September 29, 1983 – will be approaching an initial list of 200 people who may be connected to the potential murderer.

Last year, Police Scotland revealed that advancements in forensic science had led to a DNA profile from the scene being identified.

This profile has now been “further enhanced” to allow officers to search for anyone related to the DNA sample, known as familial DNA.

Police investigating the murder of George Murdoch in 1983.
Police investigating the murder of George Murdoch in 1983.

It means the national DNA database can be searched to identify potential close relatives of an individual when their own profile is not on the database.

Working with partners at the National Crime Agency (NCA), an initial list of 200 possible genetic matches to the profile from the scene have been compiled.

Officers will now attempt to contact these people to establish any family link.

Jim Callander taking questions on the breakthrough at the family home of George Murdoch.
Jim Callander taking questions on the breakthrough at the family home of George Murdoch.

George Murdoch DNA breakthrough is ‘step closer’ to finding killer

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “This new DNA data is significant and will help take us a step closer to getting justice for Mr Murdoch’s family.

“The familial DNA links identified will assist in tracing people who can help with our enquiries. I want to make clear, these individuals are not suspects, but we hope they may be able to help with our ongoing investigation.

“I would ask everyone to think back to when George was murdered. If you have any concerns at all from around that time, please don’t dismiss them and contact us.

“The solving of this horrific crime requires the help of the public. I would urge anyone with information to please come forward. We want to give George’s family some much needed closure.”

George’s nephew, Alex McKay – who lives in Banchory – said: “This latest development with the familial DNA is a huge leap forward and we thank the police for their continued endeavour in getting to this stage.

George Murdoch's nephew Alex McKay and his wife Robina
Nephew Alex McKay and his wife Robina

“It is very encouraging and refreshes our hope that we can finally identify who is responsible for Dod’s murder.”

A reward for information to help detectives identify the infamous Cheesewire killer now stands at £50,000, from the generosity of Rainbow City Taxis who George was working for at the time of this death, nephew Alex and his wife Robina, and a donation from Aberdeen Journals.

George “Dod” Murdoch was only 58 when he was found dying on the ground outside his sky-blue Ford Cortina taxi.

He’d travelled towards Peterculter after picking up his last fare on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road.

Mr Murdoch was then viciously attacked on Pitfodels Station Road where a cheese wire – used as a garrotte – was also discovered.

It is one of Police Scotland’s longest-running cold cases.

If you have information which could help, Police can be contacted on 101 or emails sent to a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Read more:

Cheese wire murder exclusive: ‘I was mystery man with blood on his hands in chip shop’

DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese wire murderer

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
John Swinney dodges claim chief constable 'caught in a lie' over handling of unsolved…
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 - and can no…
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Man who accused politicians of hate crimes sentenced for racist rants
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Full statement: Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson's family left 'in the dark' by Police…
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Family fury over top cop's 'misleading comments' on Nairn banker murder case
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out - and he…
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Shop worker scarred in bottle attack says he holds no grudge against thug who…
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
US national caused A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Police hope that having the killer's DNA profile will one day reveal George Murdoch's killer. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and 'eat' police in Aberdeen