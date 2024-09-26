Are you related to cheese wire killer? DNA breakthrough matches 200 people to George Murdoch murderer

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 41 years ago say they are as close as they have ever been to solving the case.

Cops tasked with finding the killer of George Murdoch – who was killed on Pitfodels Station Road on September 29, 1983 – will be approaching an initial list of 200 people who may be connected to the potential murderer.

Last year, Police Scotland revealed that advancements in forensic science had led to a DNA profile from the scene being identified.

This profile has now been “further enhanced” to allow officers to search for anyone related to the DNA sample, known as familial DNA.

It means the national DNA database can be searched to identify potential close relatives of an individual when their own profile is not on the database.

Working with partners at the National Crime Agency (NCA), an initial list of 200 possible genetic matches to the profile from the scene have been compiled.

Officers will now attempt to contact these people to establish any family link.

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “This new DNA data is significant and will help take us a step closer to getting justice for Mr Murdoch’s family.

“The familial DNA links identified will assist in tracing people who can help with our enquiries. I want to make clear, these individuals are not suspects, but we hope they may be able to help with our ongoing investigation.

“I would ask everyone to think back to when George was murdered. If you have any concerns at all from around that time, please don’t dismiss them and contact us.

“The solving of this horrific crime requires the help of the public. I would urge anyone with information to please come forward. We want to give George’s family some much needed closure.”

George’s nephew, Alex McKay – who lives in Banchory – said: “This latest development with the familial DNA is a huge leap forward and we thank the police for their continued endeavour in getting to this stage.

“It is very encouraging and refreshes our hope that we can finally identify who is responsible for Dod’s murder.”

A reward for information to help detectives identify the infamous Cheesewire killer now stands at £50,000, from the generosity of Rainbow City Taxis who George was working for at the time of this death, nephew Alex and his wife Robina, and a donation from Aberdeen Journals.

George “Dod” Murdoch was only 58 when he was found dying on the ground outside his sky-blue Ford Cortina taxi.

He’d travelled towards Peterculter after picking up his last fare on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road.

Mr Murdoch was then viciously attacked on Pitfodels Station Road where a cheese wire – used as a garrotte – was also discovered.

It is one of Police Scotland’s longest-running cold cases.

If you have information which could help, Police can be contacted on 101 or emails sent to a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

