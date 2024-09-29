Man sacked after downing 10 whiskies and ditching car in Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man sacked after downing 10 whiskies and ditching car in Aberdeen street

A stubborn and worse for wear Samuel Anane, 27, refused to hand his keys to bar staff after spending almost four hours celebrating a new job he's since lost.

By David McPhee
Samuel Anane outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Samuel Anane outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man downed ten whisky doubles before driving from Newtonhill to Aberdeen where he abandoned his car in the middle of a busy street.

Samuel Anane, 27, drove his silver Chevrolet Cruze while unfit to do so through drinking far too much booze.

Staff at Quoiters Cafe Bar in Newtonhill told police they served Anane between eight and ten double measures of Jack Daniel’s whisky.

They tried to get him to hand over his car keys when they realised he intended to drive home.

Anane’s car was later found deserted in the middle of an Aberdeen street after he drove ten miles from the Newtonhill bar to the city.

Anane spent almost four hours celebrating a new job he’s now lost

Sheriff Scott Manson told Anane, who was fired from his job as a result of the offence, there was “no excuse” for what he did.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said that Anane arrived at Quoiters Cafe Bar, Newtonhill, around 3:15pm on August 30 last month and ordered Jack Daniel’s.

At 7pm, Anane was still at the bar ordering drinks.

Bar staff estimated he had between eight and ten double measures of the American whisky.

When asked how he planned to get home, Anane couldn’t provide an answer to the staff member.

The bar staff stopped serving Anane alcohol due to his intoxicated state and asked him to hand over his car keys, which Anane refused.

Bystanders stopped fleeing motorist for police

Soon after, the police received a report that Anane had got behind the wheel and driven his car away from the pub.

Then another call came in from a resident of Aberdeen reporting that a driver had abandoned his car in the middle of the road.

Members of the public had to stop him fleeing the scene, the caller added.

Police arrived and found Anane to be inebriated.

In the dock, Anane pled guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while unfit to do so through the consumption of drink or drugs.

He also faced a charge of refusing a roadside breath test, however, a not-guilty plea was accepted by the prosecutor.

Samuel Anane leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that his client had been celebrating getting a new job on the day in question and had decided to have a few drinks.

However, the solicitor added that, upon hearing about this incident, Anane’s employer “dispensed with his services”.

Mr Ormiston explained: “He lost his job as a consequence of his actions and that is a matter of great regret for him.

“Mr Anane recognises that this is all a consequence of his own actions and is extremely sorry for this conduct and is embarrassed by it.”

‘The court disapproves in the highest terms’

Sheriff Manson told Anane: “Whilst it has been said that you accept responsibility in its entirety, it falls upon me to point out that your conduct is something that the court disapproves of in the highest possible terms.

“Drink-drivers create a risk for other members of the public and there can be no excuse for what you did on this occasion.”

Sheriff Manson disqualified Anane, of Colville Place, Aberdeen, for 12 months and fined him a total of £420.

