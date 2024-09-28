Banned drink-driver’s Portsoy road trip led to 105mph police chase ending in potato field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned drink-driver’s Portsoy road trip led to 105mph police chase ending in potato field

John Johnson, 23, was handed another prison sentence after his illicit journey to his partner's home in Aberdeenshire descended into chaos.

By Ross Gardiner
Police car on country road
John Johnson was intercepted by the police on the A90. Image: Police Scotland

A banned drink-driver who tried to make a cross-country dash from England to Portsoy led police on a 20-mile chase going up to 105mph.

Police interceptors were previously alerted that John Johnson was driving to his partner’s Aberdeenshire home.

Officers parked alongside the A90 – close to Forfar – spotted him and began to follow his vehicle.

However, they had to pursue the 23-year-old for more than 20 miles as he drove dangerously, at speed, and while being over the legal limit for alcohol.

Johnson even tried to escape down a gravel farm track “in a cloud of dust” but the police officers found his car as the repeat offender fled through a potato field.

‘Lost in a cloud of dust’

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he was jailed for six months.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “Police intelligence checks carried out revealed the accused had travelled from England to Scotland on the morning on June 29.

“Various static patrols were put in place.

“At 11.26am, officers were static in a police vehicle at the Phillip garage on the A90, when the accused’s vehicle went past at speed.”

Johnson gesticulated out the window at police and accelerated to 90mph.

Blue lights and sirens were activated but Johnson increased his speed, reaching 105mph.

He drove dangerously close behind HGVs and, after 20 miles, crossed the southbound carriageway onto the C37 towards Hillside, on which he reached over 80mph.

The police pursuit was abandoned after he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road approaching blind bends.

Ms Drummond explained Johnson was “lost in a cloud of dust” as he drove down a gravel track at Braehead Farm.

The police found the car abandoned in a potato field with the key still in the ignition and saw Johnson running across planted fields.

They apprehended him and he later failed a breathalyser test, telling officers: “I’m very sorry.”

‘It’s a horrendous piece of driving’

Father-of-two Johnson, who had addresses listed in court papers in both Portsoy and Bedford, England, was brought to the dock from HMP Perth.

He is currently serving a sentence at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire after being recalled to prison in connection with a 12-month sentence imposed in London in January for similar offending, with an expected release date of December 3.

Defence solicitor Keith Sym said: “He is disqualified for a significant period of time. It’s a horrendous piece of driving.

“He was in a brief relationship with a lady who lived in Banffshire, in Portsoy. The likelihood is if this man doesn’t change his ways, he won’t have a licence at any point in his future.”

During earlier proceedings, Johnson admitted driving dangerously on the A90 and C37 on June 29 this year, with 53mcg of alcohol detected in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan jailed him for six months and banned Johnson from getting behind the wheel for five years, after which he must pass an extended driving test.

“There is no alternative but a custodial sentence, given your record and given this is the second identical offence in the space of a year,” the sheriff added.

