Watch: Police dashcam catches A90 speeder going almost 120mph

A police dashboard camera captured the moment officers were overtaken by a speeding driver going almost 120mph on the A90.

Ewen Noble was originally charged with dangerous driving over the extremely reckless speeding incident.

However, he was later found guilty of the lesser charge of careless driving during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

During Noble’s prosecution, video footage from a police vehicle’s dashcam was played in court, showing Noble’s grey BMW racing past near Cookney.

In the video – now released by the Crown Office – the police are seen driving just under the 70mph speed limit, then accelerating to catch up with the 20-year-old.

Watch – moment police pull over offender:

Matching Noble’s speed over a set distance, the police vehicle’s speed appears to be close to 120mph.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt before officers pulled over Noble, of Hill of Cottown, Kintore.

He later denied a charge of dangerous driving over the incident but was found guilty of careless driving during the incident on September 16 2023.

‘The road was damp’ with ‘light to moderate traffic’

Returning her verdict in the trial, Sheriff Rhona Wark said: “This took place over a relatively short period of time, but the distance covered in that time would have been two or three miles.

“The road was damp and there was light to moderate traffic. The speed you hit was well over 100mph.

“I have to consider whether you were alert to potential dangers on the road.”

Referring to evidence that Noble eventually slowed down due to traffic in front of him, the sheriff continued: “To my mind, that would suggest you were paying attention.

“To that end, I’m finding you guilty of careless driving.”

‘He’s probably more frightened of his mother than me’

Defence agent William MacKay said his client appeared in the dock as a first-time offender.

He went on: “His mum is, in fact, here with him but I don’t think my client was too keen on her coming into the court because the footage was being played.”

Sheriff Wark remarked: “He’s probably more frightened of his mother than me.”

Mr MacKay explained that with Noble being a “new driver”, six or more penalty points would mean his licence would be revoked and he would have to pass his test again.

‘It’s not a good piece of driving’

During the trial, Mr MacKay had told the court: “It’s not a good piece of driving, but it falls short of dangerous driving.

“There’s a vehicle ahead of him. He slows down as a result of that and goes into lane one.

“I don’t see anything in the driving that would suggest he’s having difficulty controlling his vehicle.”

Sheriff Wark imposed six points, meaning Noble will have to resit his test.

He was also fined £790.

