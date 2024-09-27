Romance conman avoids jail after fake cancer scam to take £50k from partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Romance conman avoids jail after fake cancer scam to take £50k from partner

Scott Fraser, 55, repeatedly lied to his then-partner Debbie McFarlane, 54, who has spoken out, telling The P&J: "I don’t want this to happen to any other women."

By David McPhee
Scott Fraser admitted taking £50,000 he was unable to pay back. Image: DC Thomson
A romance conman who pretended to have cancer to scam his victim out of an estimated £50,000 has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Scott Fraser, 55, used deception and outright lies to misrepresent his financial position, allegedly claiming he was due to receive a six-figure dividend and had made millions as the founder of an international engineering firm.

It’s understood that Fraser also claimed to be in the process of selling his Oman and Russia-based firm to oil and gas giant Shell in a multi-million-pound deal.

This claim is supported by court documents seen by the Press and Journal.

It was stated today at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Fraser also pretended to his then-partner to have incurable cancer and only had months to live.

Debbie McFarlane went to police as she wants to stop other women being targeted by conman Scott Fraser. Image: Deborah McFarlane

All of these were later found to be lies concocted by Fraser to defraud and control his 54-year-old victim Debbie McFarlane.

Asked how Fraser’s actions have impacted her life, Ms McFarlane – who met Fraser through LinkedIn – said she felt “violated”.

She outlined how Fraser had used lies and pity over his fake illness to trick her into handing over tens of thousands of pounds in cash.

“I’m not the type of person who gets the wool pulled over my eyes,” Ms McFarlane, a professional headhunter, told The Press and Journal.

“For someone to actually target me and become that close, I can’t believe it really happened to me.

“I often ask myself, did I really live through this nightmare – did it really happen?”

‘For him to pretend that he had cancer is awful’

Ms McFarlane said that Fraser pretended to have prostate, testicular and pancreatic cancer, which required expensive stem cell research to be carried out.

He told her his money was tied up in various lucrative business interests, and asked Ms McFarlane to front the money until he received a huge financial dividend.

“For him to pretend that he had cancer is awful,” she told The P&J.

Scott Fraser is a conman. I came forward and reported him to police because I don’t want this to happen to any other women – this stops here.”

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that Fraser and Debbie McFarlane met in late 2018, telling her soon after that he was “struggling with the news that he had developed cancer”.

In early 2019, Fraser had informed her that this was not the case and misrepresented his financial position to Ms McFarlane to the point that she felt comfortable to lend him the sum of £30,000.

Not all of this was repaid to her, Ms Mann said.

Cancer clinic had no record of treating Fraser

“The accused again stated that he had been diagnosed with cancer and required treatment, which meant he had to travel to Newcastle and to which Ms McFarlane was not allowed to accompany him.

“Throughout this period, the accused’s appearance never changed and this made Ms McFarlane suspicious.

“She phoned the medical practice where the accused had said he was being treated and was informed that there was no record of him as a patient there.”

Ms Mann said that following this, Ms McFarlane gave Fraser a loan of £20,000 – again, seeing very little in return.

When she confronted him about his financial situation, Fraser began talking about suicide, claiming that he’d considered hanging himself “at a lock-up he had in Dyce”.

She stated that, to her mind, Fraser was trying to blame her for the way he was feeling due to her talking to him about money.

Enraged man used knife threat to hold partner prisoner in bedroom

In January 2021, while the couple were out for a meal, Fraser got drunk and flew into a rage when they got home, locking the front door, grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening Ms McFarlane with it.

Then he held her prisoner in the bedroom upstairs, taking her phone and refusing to let her leave for five hours.

“The accused continued to scream during this period, until eventually falling asleep, at which point Ms McFarlane left and went to a friend’s address,” Ms Mann said.

She added that on various other occasions, Fraser became physically aggressive toward Ms McFarlane while he was intoxicated.

She also described him as “controlling and belittling” – often questioning her about other males she worked with.

“He would regularly criticise Ms McFarlane about her spending habits, causing arguments in front of friends and ending social engagements so they could return home,” the fiscal depute said.

The relationship ended soon after, with Ms McFarlane contacting the police.

Scott Fraser tried to hide his face from press cameras outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

In the dock, Fraser pled guilty to carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his then-partner, Debbie McFarlane, by pretending to have cancer, misrepresenting his financial position and abducting her.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt described his client as “deeply ashamed by his disgraceful behaviour towards Ms McFarlane”.

He added: “It is his position that, initially, the relationship was positive, but, of course, it’s a matter of deep regret that Mr Fraser’s behaviour changed and he became, he accepts, abusive towards Ms McFarlane.

“He has asked me to publicly apologise to Ms McFarlane, although, using his words, an apology clearly isn’t enough.

“Nevertheless, he accepts his behaviour was disgraceful and he accepts that it cannot be excused.”

No jail despite for ‘disgraceful liar’

Mr Woodward-Nutt claimed that Fraser had struggled with “poor mental health” and had been “drinking to excess” at the time of his offences.

“It could also be said that Mr Fraser fell into the wealth trap,” he explained.

“He achieved some degree of success in his career and he had begun to enjoy the trapping of the lifestyle that went with that success.

“But as time went on, he felt pressure from peers and colleagues to keep up appearances – and it was against that background that difficulties ensued.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on to claim that, of the £50,000 Fraser had borrowed from Ms McFarlane, he had paid back between £20,000 to £22,000.

Sentencing Fraser, Sheriff Rhona Wark told Fraser that his behaviour had been “frankly, so disgraceful” and the “lies that he told” were designed to be coercive, controlling and to obtain money.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wark sentenced Fraser, of Clarence Mill, Bollington, Cheshire, to a community payback order with supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme and imposed a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach Debbie McFarlane for three years.

