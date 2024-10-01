Drug addict mugged vulnerable man at Aberdeen cash machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug addict mugged vulnerable man at Aberdeen cash machine

Shaun Lerche was said to be at "the lowest point he's been in his life" when he resorted to robbery, leaving his victim with cuts and grazes to his left elbow.

By Danny McKay
The man was robbed at the cash machine outside the Tesco on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
A drug-addicted robber has been locked up for jumping a vulnerable man at a Tesco cash machine in Aberdeen.

Shaun Lerche pounced on his unsuspecting victim as he withdrew £20 from the Great Northern Road ATM.

The 33-year-old grabbed hold of the man from behind and threw him to the ground, shouting “gimmie that” before snatching his wallet and running away from the scene.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim had left a friend’s address around 10.30pm on June 2 this year.

Intending to stop at a bar for one drink on his way home, he visited the cash machine at Tesco on Great Northern Road and withdrew two £10 notes.

Culprit caught with CCTV evidence

He was unaware of anyone else being close by, but, as he left the cash machine with the money and his wallet in his hand, Lerche grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

Mr Rogers told the court: “Once on the ground, the accused said ‘gimmie that’ before snatching the money and wallet from his hands and running away.

“As a result of the incident, the man sustained cuts and grazes to his left elbow.

“Afterwards, he contacted his cousin – telling him what had occurred. His cousin attended and conveyed him to another family member’s home and, once there, the police were contacted.”

Officers took details of the incident from the victim but did not take a formal statement because he “required the assistance of an appropriate adult”.

A CCTV camera recorded the incident and Lerche was identified from the video evidence.

Lerche, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and robbery.

‘He doesn’t have the benefit of the protection of the sentencing guidelines for young people’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client apologised for his “shameful” conduct, adding that he had been at “the lowest point he’s been in his life”.

Mr Mcallister added: “He’s got a very bad record for theft by shoplifting and almost all of his previous convictions have been linked to chronic substance misuse issues.”

The lawyer explained that Lerche’s partner had been remanded in custody over a murder allegation and, left on his own, he had become homeless.

“He ended up sleeping on the streets,” he continued. “All the stability that was in place went to pieces and sadly he began abusing street drugs.”

Turning to the offence itself, Mr Mcallister said: “It was entirely opportunistic. It was not in any way premeditated.

“He’s now 33. He doesn’t have the benefit of being a ‘daft laddie’ anymore with the protection of the sentencing guidelines for young people.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said the incident marked a “significant escalation” in Lerche’s offending and jailed him for 12 months, backdated to June 4, when he was first remanded.

