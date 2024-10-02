Highland man jailed for knife attack that sliced tendons in victim’s fingers

An Inverness man has been jailed for carrying out a knife attack that left his victim with partially severed tendons in three fingers.

William Black had gone to his victim’s Anderson Street home to borrow some tobacco when an argument developed and a knife was produced.

After the man placed his hand on the blade, Black pulled it back – slashing the man’s fingers in the process.

Black, 40, admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment in relation to the incident in Merkinch.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Inverness Sheriff Court that Black had been accompanied by a woman when he visited Mark Lennan’s home on June 12 2022.

Victim’s fingers ‘sliced’

The men were in the kitchen when an argument developed and a knife was produced.

“Mark Lennan had his hand on the blade but the accused pulled the knife back and sliced Mr Lennan’s fingers,” the prosecutor said.

“He was taken to hospital where the wounds were treated and antibiotics prescribed. He was also advised to return the following day for surgery but he didn’t.

“Three fingers of his left hand were injured and partially severed tendons were visible.”

‘Prison has been a source of calm for him’

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said his homeless client had an extensive record.

“For much of his life, he has suffered from addictions and he has become institutionalised,” Mr Latif explained.

He added: “Prison has been a source of calm for him. He feels valued there and is addressed by name.

“He has taken advantage of courses there to better himself and there is a network of support prepared for him on his release.”

Sheriff Aitken told Black: “Given the nature of the charge and your previous convictions, you recognise that only a custodial sentence is appropriate here.

“This was a nasty and unfortunate incident which should not have happened. But, it is a sad reflection that prison is the only place where you feel valued and respected.

Black, whose address was given as Porterfield Prison, was jailed for 16 months, backdated to April 2 this year.

