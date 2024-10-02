Turriff drug driver gets one-year road ban and fine in ‘hard lesson’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff drug driver gets one-year road ban and fine in ‘hard lesson’

Robert James drove while four times the legal limit for cannabis, after the 20-year-old smoked some the night before.

By Joanne Warnock
Robert James appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.
Robert James appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.

A Turriff man’s lawyer said his client had learned a “hard lesson” after being caught driving under the influence of cannabis.

Robert James was stopped by the police earlier this year over concerns about the way he was driving on an unclassified road near Forglen.

Officers followed the 20-year-old on the B9025 before pulling over James close to his home address of Bogton Cottage, around 8pm on March 19.

Fiscal depute Emma Paterson said the officers first stopped James to carry out a “system check” on his black Ford Fiesta.

She told the court: “They were following behind due to his manner of driving. They decided to stop him, and he provided a positive result on a drug wipe test.”

Drug driver was four times the legal limit

James later carried out a blood test and was found to have four times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

He gave a reading of 8.3mcg per litre of blood. The limit is just 2mcg.

James appeared at Banff Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to one charge of drug driving.

One further charge of having bald tyres was dropped.

James was also facing a charge of dangerous driving along the B9121 near Whitehills on June 21 2023, but this was also dropped.

The charge alleged that James was dangerously driving a red VW Golf by repeatedly hitting another car and driving at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road, causing other drivers to take evasive action.

‘Hard lesson’ learned

James’ defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client had learned a “hard lesson” in how long cannabis takes to leave one’s system.

“He had smoked some the night before and it was still in his system at the point he was pulled over by the police.

“He is in employment, lives with his parents and earns £400 per week,” Mr Beveridge added.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined James £420 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

