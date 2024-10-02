Couple’s dog didn’t eat for up to 3 DAYS before starving to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Couple’s dog didn’t eat for up to 3 DAYS before starving to death

German Shepherd Blaze didn't eat properly for at least a month under Lee Derrett, 26, and 23-year-old Dielle Johnson's care - weighing a third of what he should.

By David McPhee
Lee Derrett and Dielle Johnson caused a German Shepherd called Blaze unnecessary suffering. Images: Facebook
Lee Derrett and Dielle Johnson caused a German Shepherd called Blaze unnecessary suffering. Images: Facebook

A couple’s dog starved to death after not eating properly for at least a month with no food consumed for up to three days before he died.

The German Shepherd, which a postmortem revealed had died from severe emaciation, was in the care of Lee Derrett, 26, and 23-year-old Dielle Johnson.

They landed in the dock where the pair admitted culpability and causing unnecessary suffering to their pet named Blaze.

An examination of the dead dog revealed it had lost more than half its body weight – with faeces found to be caked into its fur and paws.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the cause of death was emaciation due to lack of food.

Blaze was only around a third of his healthy weight

Derrett, who was Blaze’s primary owner, was told he had only narrowly avoided a prison sentence for the central role he played in the dog’s suffering.

Johnson took Blaze to the vet following his death and was later deemed to have played a much lesser role in the animal’s demise.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that on December 1 last year, the SSPCA received the deceased dog after it was handed into the vets.

A postmortem examination was then carried out.

Blaze was found to be extremely emaciated, weighing approximately 13kg.

However, a dog of that size, sex and breed should have weighed 34-43kg.

Dead dog had ‘insufficient food for at least one month’

An external examination of the dog revealed he had experienced extensive muscle loss, with little muscle remaining.

His bones were visible – despite the medium length of the dog’s hair.

Faeces were found in Blaze’s fur and within each of his paws.

An examination of the dog’s stomach confirmed he had been receiving “insufficient food for at least one month” and “hadn’t eaten for 48-72 hours prior to his death”.

The cause of Blaze’s death was due to emaciation, the fiscal depute added.

In the dock, Derrett and Johnson pled guilty to one charge of causing unnecessary suffering by an act of omission by failing to provide necessary care and treatment to a dog.

Lee Derrett was deemed to be primarily responsible for the death of Blaze. Image: DC Thomson

Defending Derrett, his solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that throughout the case her client had “presented as upset, which seems to be genuine”.

She went on: “He knows he has let his dog down. It was a lack of action from him.

“Mr Derrett was going through a difficult time last year, but there’s absolutely no excuse. He is disgusted by his behaviour. He simply did not do enough.”

‘I don’t think you needed to be a vet to recognise such a poor condition’

Johnson, who represented herself, made no mitigation in her own defence.

Sheriff James Mulgrew told Derrett that his culpability was greater than Johnson’s as “he was the owner of Blaze and so you had responsibility for him”.

“I don’t think you needed to be a vet to recognise that it must have been obvious that Blaze was in such a poor condition.

“A custodial sentence was very much in the court’s mind.”

Dog ban for one of the offenders

Addressing Johnson, the sheriff said he considered her role was far less significant than her former partner.

He noted that she had taken Blaze to the vet following his death.

“That being said, it is still a serious offence because there are other steps you could have taken.”

Sheriff Mulgrew banned Derrett, of Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, from keeping dogs for ten years, imposed a community payback order and told him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He gave Johnson, of Dunvegan Avenue, Portlethen, three months to be of good behaviour and continued consideration of any dog ban until that time.

