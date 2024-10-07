Kintore man operated a cannabis farm at his father’s business

A Kintore man who set up a cannabis farm and claimed to supply dying relatives with the drug must carry out unpaid work.

Alexander Robertson, 47, used his father’s business in Angus to operate the cultivation, which he claimed was for “personal and medicinal uses”.

However, police believed there was enough evidence to link Robertson to the supply of the Class B drug after raiding Forestmuir Sawmill, near Forfar.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the “family-run business” builds garden sheds, buildings and fencing.

Around 8am on February 26 2021, police executed a search warrant after receiving intelligence that drugs were being produced there.

Police raid leads to ‘systematic search’

Nobody was present but Robertson’s father, who owns the business, was initially detained after arriving 20 minutes later.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding previously said that discoveries were made in a “systematic search”.

“Police officers located a large shed situated on the left-hand side of the main entrance to the yard. On entering, the officers found a number of growing tents.

“Within one of the growing tents, which was set up with working lighting and air filters, there was a cultivation in operation.

“Eight mature cannabis plants, which were close to being ready for harvesting, were also found within the tent along with 15 sapling plants.”

The root booster rhizotonic was discovered, along with a box addressed to Robertson containing a large grinder.

An extractor fan, transformer, lamps and an air filter were also seized.

‘He would grow as much cannabis as was needed to help his family’

Robertson was arrested in Aberdeen and claimed full responsibility for the cultivation, telling officers he had been growing cannabis “for several years”.

Mr Harding added: “He advised that the cannabis was for personal and medicinal purposes and that he would give the drug to family members who have various illnesses, some of which are terminal.

“He would not take any form of payment for this and would only grow as much cannabis as was needed to help his family.”

The prosecutor said Robertson was able to provide “specialist knowledge” about how he produced cannabis.

No values or weights for the drugs were provided by the Crown Office.

Defence lawyer claims client’s actions were not for financial gain

Robertson, of Kintore, Aberdeenshire, pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said his client’s actions were not for financial gain and he no longer involves himself with cannabis.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Robertson to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 8pm and 6am for three months.

He will also be supervised for 12 months with the sentence imposed as an alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.