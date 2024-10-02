Son denies New Year’s Day attempted murder of elderly Inverness mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son denies New Year’s Day attempted murder of elderly Inverness mum

Bruce Davis, 52, has gone on trial accused of attempting to murder 78-year-old Thomasina McAskill in Smithton Villas earlier this year

By David Love
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

A son has denied trying to kill his elderly mum by strangling her during a frenzied New Year’s Day attack at her home in Inverness.

Bruce Davis, 52, has gone on trial accused of attempting to murder 78-year-old Thomasina McAskill in Smithton Villas earlier this year.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness is expected to hear evidence over at least three days.

It’s alleged that Davis “repeatedly kicked” the pensioner’s body and “restricted her breathing” after placing his arms around her throat.

Prosecutors also claim that the accused “restrained her, threw household furniture at her” and “strangled” his mother with a jumper he’s alleged to have pulled over her head and placed around her throat – “restricting her breathing”.

Accused ‘repeatedly punched’ mum, court told

The indictment also states that Davis “repeatedly punched” the stricken woman “all to her severe injury, and permanent impairment to the danger of her life and attempted to murder her.”

Davis, who was remanded into the custody of Saughton Prison in Edinburgh, faces a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

He’s accused of repeatedly shouting, swearing, and acting aggressively and in a disorderly fashion and that he damaged household furniture on January 1 this year.

The attempted murder trial, before the judge, Lord Summers, opened with a statement of evidence agreed between the prosecution – led by advocate depute Shahid Latif – and defence counsel Graeme Brown.

Jury hears of New Year’s Day 999 calls

Mr Latif told the jury that Davis made a 999 call at 4.02pm on January 1, which was followed up by a second call from an unnamed person at 5.28pm.

The court heard that Mrs McAskill survived the attack but had died since the alleged violent ordeal.

However, the statements she made to the police will be read to the jury.

It was not disputed that her injuries, although not life-threatening, had the potential to lead to complications, according to medical experts.

Alleged victim suffered broken ribs, an obstructed lung, a jaw fracture and a broken leg

On Wednesday, jurors heard that Thomasina McAskill’s entire body was covered in bruises.

She suffered two broken ribs, a lung obstruction, a fracture to the left side of her jaw and two broken bones in her left leg.

A broken table leg was seized from the scene and taken into evidence by police officers.

Lord Summers said he is required in Edinburgh on Friday and the court
is closed on Monday due to a local holiday.

The trial will continue on Thursday before it adjourns until Tuesday next week.

