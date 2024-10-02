Son denies New Year’s Day attempted murder of elderly Inverness mum

A son has denied trying to kill his elderly mum by strangling her during a frenzied New Year’s Day attack at her home in Inverness.

Bruce Davis, 52, has gone on trial accused of attempting to murder 78-year-old Thomasina McAskill in Smithton Villas earlier this year.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness is expected to hear evidence over at least three days.

It’s alleged that Davis “repeatedly kicked” the pensioner’s body and “restricted her breathing” after placing his arms around her throat.

Prosecutors also claim that the accused “restrained her, threw household furniture at her” and “strangled” his mother with a jumper he’s alleged to have pulled over her head and placed around her throat – “restricting her breathing”.

Accused ‘repeatedly punched’ mum, court told

The indictment also states that Davis “repeatedly punched” the stricken woman “all to her severe injury, and permanent impairment to the danger of her life and attempted to murder her.”

Davis, who was remanded into the custody of Saughton Prison in Edinburgh, faces a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

He’s accused of repeatedly shouting, swearing, and acting aggressively and in a disorderly fashion and that he damaged household furniture on January 1 this year.

The attempted murder trial, before the judge, Lord Summers, opened with a statement of evidence agreed between the prosecution – led by advocate depute Shahid Latif – and defence counsel Graeme Brown.

Jury hears of New Year’s Day 999 calls

Mr Latif told the jury that Davis made a 999 call at 4.02pm on January 1, which was followed up by a second call from an unnamed person at 5.28pm.

The court heard that Mrs McAskill survived the attack but had died since the alleged violent ordeal.

However, the statements she made to the police will be read to the jury.

It was not disputed that her injuries, although not life-threatening, had the potential to lead to complications, according to medical experts.

Alleged victim suffered broken ribs, an obstructed lung, a jaw fracture and a broken leg

On Wednesday, jurors heard that Thomasina McAskill’s entire body was covered in bruises.

She suffered two broken ribs, a lung obstruction, a fracture to the left side of her jaw and two broken bones in her left leg.

A broken table leg was seized from the scene and taken into evidence by police officers.

Lord Summers said he is required in Edinburgh on Friday and the court

is closed on Monday due to a local holiday.

The trial will continue on Thursday before it adjourns until Tuesday next week.

