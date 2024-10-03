‘Nasty’ Fraserburgh man hid listening devices in ex-partner’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nasty’ Fraserburgh man hid listening devices in ex-partner’s home

A sheriff told John Ross Stewart that she gave "very serious consideration" to jailing the 39-year-old for six months for his "despicable and terrifying" conduct.

By Joanne Warnock
John Ross Stewart appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man narrowly avoided jail after hiding listening devices at a woman’s home in a “despicable” breach of her privacy.

John Ross Stewart failed to accept his relationship with her had ended and refused to stop contacting the woman.

A prosecutor told Peterhead Sheriff Court that Stewart concealed cameras in the woman’s home so he could listen to her conversations and keep track of her whereabouts.

Fiscal depute Ruairidh McAllister said the 39-year-old had placed four devices behind electrical sockets in various locations around the woman’s property.

“When she told Stewart she wanted to end the relationship he became angry, punching plasterboard and exclaiming he could not live without her,” Mr McAlister explained.

Stewart spied on the woman’s daily routine, telling her what she’d been up to

Stewart admitted making comments about killing himself, acting aggressively towards the woman, and deleting banking apps from her phone so she couldn’t access their joint finances.

The court also heard that on one occasion – while the woman was ironing – Stewart acted angrily by shouting at her and demanding she burn him with the hot iron.

“She became alarmed and upset, leaving the house barefoot to seek help from a neighbour,” Mr McAllister said, adding: “The police were contacted.”

Stewart continued to ask for a reconciliation and to move back in with the woman, at one point stating: “You think you’re such a good Christian, reading the bible and listening to the bible in the morning”.

The court was told that the woman didn’t know how he knew that because she had started doing it after he moved out.

Devices were hidden in woman’s bedroom, dressing room and hallway

Later, the woman discovered fresh holes in her bedroom wall and noticed sawdust while cleaning her house.

Mr McAllister explained: “She realised Stewart had been listening to her conversations covertly and contacted the police.

“Police officers attended and a further electrical socket within the living room was removed. In the cavity was an additional socket wired in and hanging loose.

“Plugged into this socket was a camera secured to the interior wall with tape in line with the holes present.”

When she confronted Stewart, he told her of two more hidden devices in her hallway and dressing room.

In the dock, Stewart pled guilty to charges of harassing the woman over a period of almost four months.

‘If I send you to jail for six months, you will only serve a few months and then will be out’

His defence solicitor Sam Milligan asked that his client be given a community-based punishment.

Mr Milligan claimed Stewart posed a “low level” of risk, adding: “This behaviour was hugely out of character for him.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan said it had been “quite a sustained, nasty” attack on the private life of the complainer.

She shook her head and added: “Installing listening devices. I gave very serious consideration to sending you to jail. The way you conducted yourself was despicable and terrifying.

“On the other hand, if I send you to jail for six months, you will only serve a few months and then will be out.”

The sheriff instead placed Stewart under supervision for two years and ordered him to undertake “any programs your counsellors recommend”.

A non-harassment order was also imposed on Stewart, of Frithside Street in Fraserburgh, banning him from contacting his ex-partner for three years.

