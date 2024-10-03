No jail for football yob who threw coin at Dons fan and displayed Nazi flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No jail for football yob who threw coin at Dons fan and displayed Nazi flag

Rangers fan Jordan McArthur, who has previously served a three-year football ban, admitted to behaving badly during the games against Aberdeen.

By Connor Gordon
Jordan McArthur. Image: SpinDrift
Jordan McArthur. Image: SpinDrift

A yob who threw a coin at a female Aberdeen fan during a football match has narrowly avoided being jailed.

Rangers fan Jordan McArthur was at Ibrox to see his team play the Dons on May 7 last year when he threw the coin at the travelling supporter.

The 31-year-old appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and admitted committing the offence and also unfurling a Nazi banner in another game against Aberdeen.

During today’s hearing, the court heard how police spotted McArthur holding something in his right hand, mouthing: “Can I throw this back?”

Fiscal Caitlin McAllister explained: “Moments later, officers saw him throw the item to the designated away area.”

Dons fan found 2p coin in her hood

A fan in the Aberdeen end felt an object strike her head and then found a 2p coin in the hood of her coat.

McArthur admitted culpable and reckless conduct in connection with the incident.

He also pled guilty to committing a breach of the peace in relation to a Nazi banner.

The offender attended the match between Rangers and Aberdeen in September 2023 at Ibrox where the Dons won 3-1.

He unrolled a banner that featured a skull associated with the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary organisation and gestured towards the travelling Red Army.

The court heard McArthur unfurled the banner before the game from the upper tier of the Broomloan Road stand.

Miss McAllister added: “The flag was blue in colour with a white skull and crossbones symbol in the middle.

“Above the symbol was ‘Rangers’ to the left and ‘Active’ to the right and ‘Unit’ underneath with the numbers ‘936’.

“McArthur remained with the flag looking towards where the Aberdeen fans were seated and occasionally gestured towards them.”

‘An image of intolerance’

Shortly before kick off, McArthur was seen to remove the banner and put it into a bag.

An image of the flag – and McArthur with it – circulated on social media after the match.

Miss McAllister told the court: “A witness viewed this and recognised the symbol as being associated with the 3rd Panzer Division during the Second World War.”

This person reported it to Scottish Government ministers, media outlets, Rangers Football Club as well as Police Scotland.

Officers investigated and McArthur handed himself into the police on December 11 last year.

The prosecutor stated: “Images of the flag were shown to Doctor Rachel Chin who is a lecturer of war studies at the University of Glasgow.

“She provided a written document about the image, which is associated with the SS and is an image of intolerance.”

Defence solicitor Harvie Diamond told the sentencing hearing it was “the first time” his client had appeared in court “for this type of offence”.

The case called at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Diamond added: “He shouldn’t have had that banner and I accept that. He apologises.

“His explanation for the coin offence has always been that things were raining down on him and he foolishly threw it back.

“Sending him to prison would not achieve anything as far as the public interest is concerned.”

Sheriff Anna Reid tagged McArthur for four months.

It means he must stay indoors between the hours of 7.30pm and 5am.

McArthur, of Castlemilk, Glasgow, was also handed a five-year football banning order.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and will remain under supervision for 12-months.

‘You let Scottish football down’

Sheriff Reid said: “I heard a narration and benefited from a background report. In light of your previous convictions, the custodial threshold has been met for both matters.

“Considering what is in the background report and taking account of your circumstances – you are working –  I will dispose of this with an alternative to custody which is a community payback order.”

McArthur’s latest offending came after he was among hundreds who invaded the pitch at Hampden Park after Rangers were defeated by Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final in 2016.

He was banned from football games for three years for that.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood told him at the time: “You let Scottish football down.”

McArthur also has another conviction for  breach of the peace related to disorder at an asylum rights protest in the city’s George Square.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

