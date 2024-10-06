‘Mean and nasty’ Portlethen carer stole from elderly man with dementia

A “mean and nasty” carer destroyed her 25-year career by stealing almost £3,000 from an elderly man with dementia while in her care.

Michelle Felber, 51, sobbed in the dock as the court heard of her pilfering from a vulnerable pensioner when asked to buy groceries with his bank card.

Felber was caught by CCTV cameras using it 13 times to withdraw the OAP’s savings at cash machines across Aberdeen and Portlethen.

However, her defence solicitor told the court that his client had been of “excellent character” for over two decades and “was at a loss to explain why she did this”.

A sheriff said Felber had violated the “safety and security of individuals who are vulnerable and who rely on people to care for them”.

Carer didn’t return debit card

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim was diagnosed with dementia and mobility issues and needed help from a carer.

Around 9.30am on December 6 last year, the pensioner was at home when he received a visit from his carer service.

After initially carrying out her duties, Felber was presented with the 72-year-old’s debit card so she could shop for his groceries.

“The accused did this for him and returned to the locus with the groceries and left without returning the bank card,” Ms Ramzan explained.

“At around 4.30pm on the same day, another carer arrived at the locus to carry out her duties.

“The complainer advised this carer that he did not have his bank card and that he had provided it to the accused who he believed had his card.”

Bank warned of unusual card activity

On December 19 2023, the victim received a call from the Bank of Scotland warning of unusual activity on his account and cancelled the card.

The elderly gentleman repeated his concern about Felber’s possession of the card and the police were then contacted.

Officers arrived at the man’s home on December 22 when they learned of the situation.

It was established that the card had been used 13 times to withdraw £2,947 from cash machines in Aberdeen and Portlethen.

CCTV camera footage later revealed that Felber was behind the withdrawals and she was cautioned and arrested.

In the dock, Felber pled guilty to stealing a bank card from a vulnerable person while in her position of trust.

She also admitted a second charge of stealing almost £3,000 from the same person.

‘Mean and nasty offence’

Felber’s own lawyer John McLeod described his client’s actions as a “mean and nasty offence upon someone who was vulnerable at the time”.

He added: “She is at a loss to explain why she did this because she has entirely destroyed her career lasting over 25 years.

“She will never get a job in that sector again. She is at a loss to say why this came about.”

Mr McLeod said that his client had “taken this extremely seriously” and owned up with “full admissions” upon being questioned by police.

The court also heard that Felber’s mother had died around the time of her offending with a claim that it may have contributed to her disgraceful behaviour.

“There have been several major changes in her life,” Mr McLeod added.

“She has made no bones about her involvement in this, but she was previously a woman of excellent character.”

‘Very little remorse’ and ‘failure to provide explanation’

Sheriff Andrew Webster described the charges to which Felber pled guilty as “significant and serious offences”.

He added: “The theft of a vulnerable individual’s bank card from their home and the repeated use of that card to obtain financial benefit for herself strikes at the safety and security of individuals who are vulnerable and who rely on people to care for them.”

The sheriff said background reports on Felber gave “very little indication of any remorse” and a “failure to provide much of an explanation” for her actions.

He went on: “Even for a first offence this could result in a custodial sentence. A restriction of liberty order also could be a viable alternative, but I can’t make that assessment without a further report.”

Sheriff Webster deferred sentencing Felber, of Thistle Drive, Portlethen, until the end of the month for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

