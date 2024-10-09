Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and sex toy in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and sex toy in car

Liam Beedie, 18, was stopped in a lay-by near Portlethen by police who initially wrongly suspected him of having cannabis.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen teen caught with an axe in his car also had to explain to police why he had a skull mask and a sex toy.

Liam Beedie, 18, was stopped in a lay-by near Portlethen by police who initially wrongly suspected him of having cannabis.

Officers searched his vehicle and, while they didn’t find any drugs, they did find some unusual items.

The axe was the only item deemed to be illegal, but Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard about a mask with a skull design and the sex toy.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened around 9.10pm on August 16 at the unclassified road near Duffshill and Bothie Brig Garage, Portlethen.

Teen used toy to ‘stick on the bonnet at car shows’

Special constables on patrol spotted Beedie’s car in a lay-by and decided to stop and check on his welfare.

Initially, the constables mistakenly believed Beedie may be carrying cannabis and so detained him for a search.

On searching his vehicle, they found an axe under the driver’s floor mat.

They also discovered a black skull mask, some gloves, a ski mask and what the fiscal described as “a dildo”.

Beedie was arrested regarding the axe and explained to officers he’d had it for chopping up firewood when camping.

Mr Townsend told the court Beedie then had to explain to the police that he had the sex toy to “stick on the bonnet at car shows”.

The teenager was able to show the police photographs to prove this.

He also explained the skull mask by saying he put it over the car’s headrest to make it look like a face in the vehicle.

‘Not a sensible thing to do’

Beedie, of Deansloch Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of the axe in a public place without reasonable excuse.

He did not face charges over the other items.

Defence agent Neil McRobert emphasised that the only relevant item in the case was the axe, which he said was “short-handled”.

The lawyer went on: “He used it when camping.

“He wasn’t camping that day and therefore there was no reasonable excuse.

“He should have removed it from his car following the last camping trip.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Beedie: “Having an axe in your possession when you shouldn’t is not a sensible thing to do.”

She fined him £520.

