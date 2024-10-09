Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and sex toy in car

An Aberdeen teen caught with an axe in his car also had to explain to police why he had a skull mask and a sex toy.

Liam Beedie, 18, was stopped in a lay-by near Portlethen by police who initially wrongly suspected him of having cannabis.

Officers searched his vehicle and, while they didn’t find any drugs, they did find some unusual items.

The axe was the only item deemed to be illegal, but Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard about a mask with a skull design and the sex toy.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened around 9.10pm on August 16 at the unclassified road near Duffshill and Bothie Brig Garage, Portlethen.

Teen used toy to ‘stick on the bonnet at car shows’

Special constables on patrol spotted Beedie’s car in a lay-by and decided to stop and check on his welfare.

Initially, the constables mistakenly believed Beedie may be carrying cannabis and so detained him for a search.

On searching his vehicle, they found an axe under the driver’s floor mat.

They also discovered a black skull mask, some gloves, a ski mask and what the fiscal described as “a dildo”.

Beedie was arrested regarding the axe and explained to officers he’d had it for chopping up firewood when camping.

Mr Townsend told the court Beedie then had to explain to the police that he had the sex toy to “stick on the bonnet at car shows”.

The teenager was able to show the police photographs to prove this.

He also explained the skull mask by saying he put it over the car’s headrest to make it look like a face in the vehicle.

‘Not a sensible thing to do’

Beedie, of Deansloch Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of the axe in a public place without reasonable excuse.

He did not face charges over the other items.

Defence agent Neil McRobert emphasised that the only relevant item in the case was the axe, which he said was “short-handled”.

The lawyer went on: “He used it when camping.

“He wasn’t camping that day and therefore there was no reasonable excuse.

“He should have removed it from his car following the last camping trip.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Beedie: “Having an axe in your possession when you shouldn’t is not a sensible thing to do.”

She fined him £520.

