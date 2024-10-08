‘Creepy’ Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Creepy’ Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking – again

By Danny McKay
John Willox. Image: DC Thomson.
John Willox. Image: DC Thomson.

A creepy pensioner left a hospital worker so terrified she had to carry a panic alarm after stalking her for five months.

John Willox would regularly and repeatedly slowly drive past the City Hospital on Urquhart Road while the woman was standing outside and would stare at her.

The 79-year-old, who has a previous conviction for stalking, as well as for sexually assaulting a child in his cab while working as a taxi-driver, has now found himself back in court again.

His troubling behaviour by the hospital left his victim frightened for her safety and so scared she had to carry with her a personal panic alarm at all times.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the behaviour happened at least twice a month between January 1 and May 7 2024.

She said: “As he drove past he would always stare directly at her through the open car window.

“The complainer considered the behaviour to be creepy.

“He would drive into the grounds, drive slowly past the complainer while staring at her then begin to turn the vehicle.

“This left the complainer feeling anxious and unsafe as a result of the accused’s ongoing behaviour and she contacted the police.”

Officers managed to trace the Willox and he was arrested over the matter.

Ms Shaw told the court: “The complainer has been significantly impacted and has felt constant fear and anxiety while at work since she became aware of the accused.

“She now carries a personal alarm at all times and has experienced stress due to the resulting danger to her personal safety.”

Willox, of Raeburn Place, Ellon, pled guilty to stalking.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly, referring to the contents of a court-ordered background report, said: “My Lord will be concerned at the minimisation by Mr Willox in the report.

“This man, who is 79, didn’t begin offending until he was 72. He has a previous analogous offence.

“I suppose one could say there weren’t the usual threats of violence or physicality, but it’s fully accepted the conduct has put the young lady in a state of fear or alarm.

“It’s eight-10 times this happened and it’s entirely unacceptable.

“He tried to minimise because he’s scared about going to prison.”

Mr Kelly went on: “It’s been impressed upon him it’s simply unacceptable behaviour.

“This young woman helps society and is feeling uncomfortable in the workplace because of his actions.

“He would do anything that’s required if m’lord is just persuaded by a community-based disposal.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke, addressing Willox directly, said: “It’s perfectly plain your actions have caused a good deal of upset to the complainer, exacerbated because it took place at her workplace.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff imposed a year’s supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work.

